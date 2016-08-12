Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Marymount to Encourage Young Makers With ‘Tinker Time’ Session

Young tinkerers can learn to code and program on the iPad at Marymounts upcoming Tinker Time.
Young tinkerers can learn to code and program on the iPad at Marymounts upcoming Tinker Time. (Marymount of Santa Barbara photo)
By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | August 12, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Marymount of Santa Barbara will host “Tinker Time” for students 2-10 years of age from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on Marymount’s Riviera Campus.

Educators and researchers have long known that play is important to children’s learning and brain development. One of the most important areas of beneficial play is tinkering, a process through which children lay the groundwork for future problem solving skills, exercise their creativity and learn by doing.

In an interview with KQED’s Katrina Schwarz, educator Gary Stager explained, “(I) would like to see formal schooling be influenced by the maker movement, which has inspired young learners to tinker… and to take agency for their learning.”

Continuing to talk about the benefits of giving children opportunities to tinker, Stager added, “Allowing kids to deeply engage with a project they are passionate about also helps produce positive memories of education.”

Marymount’s STEAM expert teachers have seen this inspired learning at the maker fairs Marymount hosts in the fall and in the excitement behind the school’s new Center for Creativity and Design.

The Aug. 16 Tinker Time event will have opportunities for children to have fun while learning and tinkering through playing with Legos and robots as well as participating in such activities as building catapults, creating 3D objects and interacting in an imagination playground with large-scale foam building blocks.

“Marymount’s Maker Fair will take place this fall on Oct. 16 and will be sure to draw a large crowd to Marymount’s Middle School campus. The Aug. 16 Tinker Time event gives younger students a chance to jump in, have fun and get creative,” said Molly Seguel, Marymount’s director of admission.

“There will be activities for every kind of student. Quiet or shy students might like to wade in by listening to STEAM-inspired stories in the story corner or sitting at the craft table. Other students may go straight for the massive foam building blocks,” she said. “One thing for sure, they’ll all have fun while learning.”

Molly Seguel represents Marymount of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 