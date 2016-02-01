Marymount to Offer Coding Workshop for Santa Barbara Teachers

Marymount School of Santa Barbara will offer a coding workshop to Santa Barbara-area elementary and middle school teachers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016.

The workshop, co-hosted by Marymount and Code.org, is a free professional development opportunity that Marymount and Code.org are excited to offer Santa Barbara-area teachers and educators to help foster computer science in more classrooms and help teachers teach coding and technology principles with effectiveness and confidence.

Marymount teaches coding and computer science to students starting in kindergarten and reinforces this instruction through its current robotics, technology and design thinking programs. It also has plans to expand these programs further in its new Creative Design and Engineering Center.

Saturday’s free workshop is focused on equipping teachers with skills and information they will need to teach coding to K-5 students, but middle school teachers are invited as well as there will be a lot of information and material applicable to older students.

Teachers interested in the Feb. 6 workshop can register or learn more at Code.org or by contacting Marymount School of Santa Barbara at [email protected] or 805.569.1811.

— Molly Seguell is the director of admission at Marymount School of Santa Barbara.