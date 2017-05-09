Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:38 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Boys Volleyball

Mater Dei's Attack is Too Quick for Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 9, 2017 | 9:58 p.m.

Mater Dei's quick attack was too much for Dos Pueblos, and the Chargers lost in four sets in a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 boys volleyball match in Santa Ana on Tuesday. The scores were 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15.

"We battled, clawed, and scrapped against a spread out and quick Mater Dei team," DP coach Ehren Hug said. "They ran a super fast offense and we tried our best to adjust, just a bit too late a few times. They should do well in the playoffs and we wish them the best of luck."

Dos Pueblos finishes the season with a 20-5 record.

Curren Malhotra led the Chargers with 16 kills and one dig, followed by senior opposite Gabe Hendlin with five kills and senior middle blocker Marcellous Gossett with four kills and three big blocks. 

Senior setter Alex Cheng and junior setter Parker Crossland shared setting duties, with  Cheng notching 21 assists and two digs, while Crossland was good for 14 assists and two digs.

"Cheng concluded a great season with balls being zipped all over the court, making his attackers look like studs one last time," said Hug.

The coach acknowledged "the tireless effort of my two assistant coaches Larry Vranish and Derek Martinez. The three of us are truly a team as coaches. Derek and LV are dedicated, passionate, and extremely knowledgeable about the sport. They deserve a ton credit for the success of the team this season and the program over the last four years. It was an honor for the three of us to be at the helm again this season and we are looking forward to the 2018 season with positivity."
 

