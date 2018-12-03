Pixel Tracker

Monday, December 3 , 2018, 4:01 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

2 Men Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robberies, Santa Barbara Shooting Near Cleveland School

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 3, 2018 | 2:11 p.m.

Police revealed Monday that two men suspected of a shooting last month at Cleveland Elementary School in Santa Barbara and multiple other crimes were taken into custody last week.

Ernesto Alonso Solis Click to view larger
Ernesto Alonso Solis
Esteban Nieto Oseguera Click to view larger
Esteban Nieto Oseguera

Esteban Nieto Oseguera, 29, of Carpinteria, and Ernesto Alonso Solis, 29, a Ventura County transient, were being held in custody in Ventura County and accused of crimes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including the shooting, multiple armed robberies, a burglary and vehicle theft, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman, on Monday.

The men are linked to armed robberies in Ventura County, and a November robbery at Evolution Lending on North Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, Wagner said.

The two are also reportedly connected to a burglary and vehicle theft in Santa Barbara, Wagner said in a statement, adding that Solis is accused of an armed robbery on the Westside in October as well. 

Both men were arrested Nov. 27 in Ventura, according to police. 

SBPD is working with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to file charges against the men on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and auto theft.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 