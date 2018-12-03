2 Men Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robberies, Santa Barbara Shooting Near Cleveland School

Police revealed Monday that two men suspected of a shooting last month at Cleveland Elementary School in Santa Barbara and multiple other crimes were taken into custody last week.

Esteban Nieto Oseguera, 29, of Carpinteria, and Ernesto Alonso Solis, 29, a Ventura County transient, were being held in custody in Ventura County and accused of crimes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including the shooting, multiple armed robberies, a burglary and vehicle theft, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman, on Monday.

The men are linked to armed robberies in Ventura County, and a November robbery at Evolution Lending on North Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, Wagner said.

The two are also reportedly connected to a burglary and vehicle theft in Santa Barbara, Wagner said in a statement, adding that Solis is accused of an armed robbery on the Westside in October as well.

Both men were arrested Nov. 27 in Ventura, according to police.

SBPD is working with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to file charges against the men on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and auto theft.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.