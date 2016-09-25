Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Miramar Beach Luxury Hotel Project Expected to Open in Summer 2018

Construction to begin in February for Montecito oceanfront resort on old hotel site dormant since 2000

When completed in 2018, the Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito on South Jameson Lane will include will offer 161 “ultra-luxury” guestrooms in single-story cottages and bungalows, a signature restaurant, an oceanfront restaurant and bar, a ballroom, two swimming pools, a spa and a fitness center. Click to view larger
When completed in 2018, the Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito on South Jameson Lane will include will offer 161 "ultra-luxury" guestrooms in single-story cottages and bungalows, a signature restaurant, an oceanfront restaurant and bar, a ballroom, two swimming pools, a spa and a fitness center. (Caruso Affiliated rendering)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | September 25, 2016 | 11:55 p.m.

The Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito, a luxury resort being developed along the eponymous beach, is slated to open during the summer of 2018, developers announced Friday.

An updated construction timeline was released as well, and the project is currently undergoing site preparation and importing fill dirt.

“We are pleased to be underway with construction and to bring the Miramar back to this wonderful community,” said Liz Jaeger, senior vice president of public relations for the developer, Caruso Affiliated. “We look forward to opening in summer 2018.”

When it opens, the oceanfront development on South Jameson Lane will offer 161 “ultra-luxury” guestrooms in the forms of one-story cottages and bungalows.

The resort’s amenities will include a signature restaurant, an oceanfront restaurant and bar, two swimming pools, a spa, a fitness center and a 6,000-square-foot ballroom.

Caruso Affiliated, led by prominent Los Angeles developer Rick Caruso, bought the property in 2007, and is the third owner since the original Miramar Beach Hotel closed in 2000. Caruso raised more than $200 million to finance the project before demolishing the original buildings in 2012.

The project received final approval in April 2015.

Operating the 16-acre property will be Rosewood Hotels and Resorts, which currently runs properties in 11 countries, including two others in California in Menlo Park and San Martin.

If all goes according to plan, site-grading activities will take place from this November to next January, Jaeger said.

“Our goal is to be the best neighbor possible and we are working closely with our neighbors to ensure as few inconveniences as possible,” she said of potential construction impacts in the community.

Site and building construction will take place from February 2017 until the summer of 2018, and will be capped with a grand-opening celebration.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held sometime during this fall, Jaeger said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

