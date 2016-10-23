Montecito Family YMCA Welcomes Nicole Herlihy to the Board of Managers

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, has announced the election of Nicole Herlihy to its board of managers.
Herlihy, who is from Antelope Valley, became a member of the Santa Barbara community in 2005. She works as controller for Ontraport, a Santa Barbara-based company that offers a business and marketing automation platform.
Herlihy is committed to civic service in the community, serving as treasurer for the Montecito Education Foundation and as secretary for All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Parish Parent Counsel. She has donated her time to Friendship Paddle, Gals Give Back and other local nonprofts.
Herlihy joins other Montecito Family YMCA Board members: Sally Jo Murren (chair), Rob Adams, Tim Werner, Roland Messori, Darren Caesar, Dan O’Keefe, George Armstrong, Andy Grant, Clas Lensander, Cynthia Boller, Mike Denver, James Cleland, Patrick Williams, Lindsay Whitworth, Gretchen Horn, Lisa Jackson, Josie Root, Cate Stoll and Rhett Hedrick.
For more information about the Montecito Family YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/montecito/ or call 969-3288.
— Hannah Rael and Juliana Minsky for Montecito Family YMCA.