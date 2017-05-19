Montecito Union School Board Hires New Superintendent — Anthony Ranii from San Mateo County

The Montecito Union school board has hired Anthony Ranii as the new superintendent for the one-school district starting July 17.

The school board chose Ranii, who currently heads the Hillsborough City School District in San Mateo County, from a field of about 40 applicants, the district said in a statement.

Hillsborough City School District is a K-8 district with three elementary schools and one middle school, and Ranii previously worked in the district as a principal and elementary school teacher.

In a statement, board president Gwyn Lurie said she was thrilled with the hire.

“It was immediately clear to the board that Mr. Ranii is a strong and passionate educational leader who will bring to this position a high standard of excellence, a strong work ethic, a collaborative spirit, and, most importantly, a love of children,” she said.

“I am confident that MUS will thrive under Mr. Ranii’s leadership, and that the greater Montecito community will likewise be enhanced by his presence.”

Current superintendent Tammy Murphy, who was hired in 2010, announced last year that she would be leaving at the end of the school year for a job at the Dubai American Academy in the United Arab Emirates.

Ranii will be relocating from the Bay Area with his wife, Lindsay, and his three children, according to Montecito Union.

“My wife Lindsay and my two older children, A.J. and Olivia, are excited to start this new adventure and already feel embraced by the community, and my daughter Maggie is beyond thrilled to join Montecito next year as a kindergartener,” Ranii said in a statement.

“I look forward to meeting with and learning from all of the administrators, teachers, staff members, parents, and community members, but most of all I can’t wait to spend time with all of the students of Montecito Union School, and to do my part to help them reach their potential and develop the Habits of Mind that will prepare them for a full and successful life.

"I deeply appreciate the trust and confidence placed in me by the board of trustees, and am so grateful at the warm welcome and assistance of outgoing Superintendent Tammy Murphy.”

Montecito’s school board also pointed out Ranii’s experience as president of Schools for Sound Finance, an advocacy group for basic-aid districts, and his leadership to finish bond-funded construction projects early and refinance bond indebtedness.

Montecito Union tried and failed to pass a $27 million bond measure in 2014.

