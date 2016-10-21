Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Water Board Candidates Discuss Water Supplies, Rate Structures During Continued Drought

Montecito Association held a forum for community members to hear from those running for 2 board seats

Montecito Water District board candidates, from left, include Floyd Wick, Tom Mosby, Tobe Plough and Charles Newman. Click to view larger
Montecito Water District board candidates, from left, include Floyd Wick, Tom Mosby, Tobe Plough and Charles Newman. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 21, 2016 | 6:18 p.m.

The four candidates vying for two seats on the Montecito Water District met Thursday night for a question-and-answer forum that focused on their thoughts regarding potential new water supplies, desalination and water conservation. 

The Montecito Association hosted a debate held at the Montecito Union School Auditorium and more than 100 potential voters filled the room to hear the candidates.

Candidates for the board of directors four-year-term seats on the Nov. 8 ballot are Tobe Plough, a management consultant for major oil and gas companies in Santa Barbara County, water consultant Floyd Wick, former Montecito Water District manager Tom Mosby and board incumbent Charles Newman.

Sitting board member Jan Abel announced in August she would not seek reelection, and Newman was appointed to fill a vacancy in mid-2015 after board member Darlene Bierig resigned to write her dissertation.

Event organizers posed questions to the candidates about potential water supplies from desalination and recycled water. The district is working toward a water sales agreement with the City of Santa Barbara and has purchased some recycled water from Goleta, which is trucked over for deliveries. 

Newman defended the board’s position on recycled water.

“Our district has been aggressively pursuing the purchase of supplemental water,” Newman said. “I’m not proposing everyone gets Goleta water that is being trucked in at an expensive rate. Understand it’s a first step, something the Montecito Sanitary District wanted to do and what our community has asked.”

Newman also spoke about desalination and said he was the only candidate endorsed by the Sierra Club.

“(Desalination) is something we must do, not out of desire, but out of despair,” Newman said. “We are taking the necessary action to move forward with desalination and we know the exact amount of recycled water we can use within the community, but conservation is critical.”

Mosby favored desalination and said recycled water is “on the radar.”

In approaching the water supplies shortage challenge, Mosby said it’s necessary to establish a reasonable limit of customer demand. 

“Currently, the new water supply development the district has committed to is desalination and recycled water for limited outdoor water use,” Mosby said. “I fully support the delivery and development of these new water supplies.”

Plough said people are going to consume water in the least expensive way and want a good deal. He said the board should listen to client needs.

“There seems to be a lot of heat surround the recycling issue,” Plough said. “Test these ideas with customers. See if customers are interested — before spending time, staff and members of committees to do something that no one is going to pay attention too.” 

As far as buying extra water, Plough said it’s also important to look at the delivery system.

Both Wicks and Plough pushed for an urban water management plan.

Wicks said the Montecito Water District violated California State Law by failing to file an urban water management plan in 2010 and in 2015, as required by state law for all water utilities serving more than 3,000 customers. 

“I’m not sure how you can implement a plan to add new water if there’s no plan to start with,” Wicks said.

Wicks said if elected, he would “file required plans by the state and look forward to including recycled water and desalination.”

The candidates were also asked about their proposals for new water supplies and the balance for Montecito ratepayers. 

Newman said the board has a finance committee which has undertaken a rate study with an outside consultant.

“I’m on the finance committee that engages the consultant, hopefully before my new term, we will be coming before the public with a proposed public hearing and proposed new rates,” Newman said. “There’s no secret here. Water consumption by way of volume is going down and we are going to need to ask you to pay more for less.”

Plough said MWD customers have no idea what the costs for the desalination plant or the demanded payment for its costs due to the absence of planning.

“We are faced with a lack of planning and we have rationing pricing structure (now),” Plough said. “Planning is crucial.”

He urged for the use of smart meters, a device that measures the quantity of water and real-time monitoring of water usage.

“Then, we use rationing as a last result,”​ Plough said. “That will change the pricing structure measurably.”

Mosby, who retired as general manager of the water district after 17 years, said numbers had been obtained from contractors about the cost of recycled water, which is around $1,200 to $1,400 acre-feet.

“We have done estimates on recycled water,” Mosby said. “We have to consider moving forward with the tax role and consider to encourage substantial costs. These costs can be spread out over time, which will make them manageable and similar to all the pervious water supplies. ”

Wicks said the city of Santa Barbara has a recycled water pipeline to the Montecito Country Club and “that pipeline can be extended and it should be one of the alternatives studied by the lack of the urban water management plan.”

The moderator was given more than 15 questions from the crowd after the forum discussion and there was not time to ask all of them. 

One question directed to Wicks asked about the pros and cons of a private operator working on the board.

Wicks formerly served as CEO for 16 years of American States Water, where he ran the investor-owned water company.

Wicks said ​that he had retired from the company before taxpayers voted for a multimillion-dollar rate to buy out the company.

“I would not have a plan in favor for privatizing water,” Wick said. “Conflicts of interest exist and you can deal with them. I’m annoyed that (people think) because I work for a private water company, that makes me not suitable for a board position. If they ever came to the table, I would refuse myself.”

Newman responded back to his comment.

“I’m not seeking or representing anyone who is doing business with the water district,” Newman said. “Unlike people at this table, I have no conflict of interest. I’ve never been affiliated with a vendor that sought business from the water district and I would never do that.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 