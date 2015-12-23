Montecito Water Board Appoints New General Manager

Advice

On Dec. 14, the Montecito Water District Board of Directors selected Nicholas Turner as general manager of the district effective Feb. 2, 2016.

Mr. Turner brings more than 15 years of water industry experience to the Montecito Water District, previously serving as the General Manager of the Lamont Public Utility District in Kern County.

Prior to working for the Lamont Public Utility District, Mr. Turner was employed as a District Engineer/Project Manager by AECOM, a global leader in engineering design services, specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects for public agencies.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and has been a licensed professional civil engineer for over 10 years.

Mr. Turner will succeed Montecito Water District’s present General Manager, Thomas Mosby, who announced his retirement.

Montecito Water District received over 81 applications in its search for a new General Manager and Mr. Turner was the Board’s unanimous choice.

The Board welcomes Mr. Turner to his role as the District’s new General Manager.