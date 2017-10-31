MOXI Museum Taps Robin Gose as CEO

After a nationwide search, attracting candidates from many of the country’s top science museums, MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, has hired Robin Gose as its next chief executive officer and president.

Gose comes to MOXI after three years as director of education at the Thinkery in Austin, Tex., where she cultivated the pedagogical vision of the institution and oversaw all programming, exhibits and facilities at was once Austin Children’s Museum.

“We are so excited to welcome Robin to MOXI," said Jill Levinson, president of MOXI Board of Directors.

"Her background in science education as both a teacher and a museum executive makes her the perfect person to lead MOXI into its second year," Levinson said.

"We look forward to seeing her build on MOXI’s established excellence and popularity, while amplifying the impact of our work throughout the community,” she said.

In her new role, Gose will take the helm of the MOXI and oversee the museum’s operations, finances, outreach and programming to ensure alignment with the organization’s mission “to ignite learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity.”

She will continue to cultivate relationships with supporters, business and civic leaders, schools, community partners, media and more to further promote MOXI as a world-class institution for informal science learning, MOXI said.

“I am so excited to return to Southern California and join a team that is as passionate about the importance of experiential learning and the joy of discovery as I am,” said Gose.

“Places like MOXI, where learning can happen in fun and unexpected ways are a crucial part of our nation’s evolving educational landscape and to see how that has been embraced by Santa Barbara is inspirational,” she said.

MOXI, recently named one of the 10 Best New Museums in the World by Fodor’s Travel, opened earlier this year and already has welcomed more than 140,000 visitors.

The nonprofit museum relies on revenue from daily ticket sales and memberships as well as contributions from individuals, businesses and foundations to fund its ongoing operations and educational programming.

Gose brings 20 years of experience in the science education field to MOXI. She has a doctorate degree in educational leadership from UCLA and a bachelor’s in geography and environmental resource management from the University of Texas, Austin.

For more information about MOXI, or to learn how to get involved, visit moxi.org or call 770-5000.

— Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum.