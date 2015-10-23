Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:04 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Neil Young’s Santa Barbara Bowl Targets Monsanto With Songs From Newest Protest Album

Neil Young played favorites and songs from his newest album, “The Monsanto Years,” at the Santa Barbara Bowl show. Click to view larger
Neil Young played favorites and songs from his newest album, “The Monsanto Years,” at the Santa Barbara Bowl show.  (Steve Kennedy photo)
By Steve Kennedy | October 23, 2015 | 10:01 a.m.

Neil Young and The Promise of the Real unleashed a dynamic rock-n-roll show at the Santa Barbara Bowl.  

In a show that spanned over three hours, crushing the artist cutoff deadline at the Bowl by over 30 minutes, Neil planted a flag in protest against Monsanto.  

The venerable sixties protest singer has set his sights on corporate giants and genetically modified food manufacturers.

The show started more than an hour late, giving the sold out, jam-packed crowd time to gather energy in anticipation of one of the years most hyped performances.

Without much ado, Neil came from backstage and took a seat at the piano and began to sing “After the Gold Rush.”

“Look at Mother Nature on the run in the 21st century,” he sang, lyrics fitting to the theme of the night.  

Wearing a black flat-brimmed hat, red flannel, blue jeans and a black T-shirt with EARTH scrolled on the front, he then picked up his trusty acoustic guitar and broke into “My My Hey Hey,” singing “Rock-n-roll will never die.”  

With the skill of a well-crafted folk singer he took the reins to “Helpless” guiding the audience through the tender peaks and valleys of the folk ballad highlighted with harmonica melodies.

After the solo acoustic intro he was joined onstage by The Promise of the Real. Promise of the Real features Willie Nelson’s son Lucas Nelson. 

In true Neil form, the show began to pick up steam. “She rides a Harley Davidson, her long blonde hair flies in the wind.”  

The hot Santa Barbra night seemed to simmer with the smoldering lyrics. One of the many highlights of the night was Lucas Nelson covering “September Song.”  

The beautiful ballad showcased Lucas Nelson’s uncanny vocal impersonation of his father, Willie. Willie was in the house backstage making the version even that much more special.  

“The Monsanto Years” is Neil Young’s 36th studio album and is a scathing indictment of Monsanto’s agribusiness takeover. Neil’s disdain for the corporate giant is palpable and is orchestrated with heavy handed riffs and mouthy taunting.  

He challenged authorities to arrest him for spreading non-genetically modified seeds that have been transported outside of their 3-mile perimeter.

Neil’s protest songs from the album included “Big Box,” “People Want to Hear About Love” and “A Rock Star Bucks a Coffee Shop,” singing “I want a cup of coffee but not GMO”.

“Free the American farmer folks” Neil proclaimed, “The family seeds they used to say were gifts from God but not Monsanto.”  

The show climaxed into a straight hard rocking free for all, with members of the band headbanging and climbing on the drum risers.  

As the band rocked on, the crowd began to realize the strict Santa Barbara Bowl 10 p.m. curfew was being obliterated.

Rumor quickly spread that it was costing the band as much as $10,000 per minute. If the $350,000 price tag were true, it would be some of the most expensive music played in years.  

If you want attention, challenge authorities to arrest you, blow off local curfews and protest monstrous corporate companies with an iron fist in the air.  

Ever the curmudgeon, Neil Young checked all the boxes of Protest Singer, including flat-out jamming with kids half his age.  

Neil Young may not play the Bowl again but he left the thrilled crowd with a buzz they will not soon forget.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]m. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 