Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:18 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Area Code Overlay Will Require Changes For 805 Callers

Customers will have to dial '1' plus the three-digit area code for all calls from landline telephone numbers with the 805 and 820 area codes

A second area code — 820 — for those already in the 805 will mean a different way of calling for people on the Central Coast, with a 6-month practice period kicking off Dec. 1 Click to view larger
A second area code — 820 — for those already in the 805 will mean a different way of calling for people on the Central Coast, with a 6-month practice period kicking off Dec. 1 (Verizon map)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 2, 2017 | 9:16 p.m.

A second area code for those already in the 805 will mean a different way of calling for people on the Central Coast, with a 6-month practice period kicking off Dec. 1.

Citing a dearth of available phone numbers, the California Public Utilities Commission earlier this year approved a new area code overlay, adding 820 to the same geographical area.

In making the decision, the PUC declined to divide the 805 area code so that residential and business customers can keep their current phone numbers. 

However, with the 805/820 area code overlay, customers will have to dial “1” plus the three-digit area code for all calls from landline telephone numbers with the 805 and 820 area codes. 

For cellphone calls, the area code needs to be used for those local numbers but dialing 1 is not necessary, according to Christopher Chow, a PUC spokesman.

Once the area code overlay goes into effect next year, people who don’t use an area code for those local calls will get an error message.

After six months, or on June 2, the permissive dialing period ends and an area code will become mandatory for all residential and business customers making local calls.

Beginning June 30, consumers requesting new or additional telephone numbers for services may be assigned telephone numbers with either the new 820 area code or the original 805 area code, depending on the available telephone number inventory.

PUC officials also noted that people will need to reprogram equipment or features that currently use 7-digit dialing, including automatic dialers, life safety systems and medical monitoring devices, speed-dialing, call forwarding, voicemail services, modems for computer or Internet dial-up access, and other similar services or equipment.

Residents and businesses also need to ensure that alarms and security systems are reprogrammed to include the area code.

Despite the new area code overlay, consumers will still be able to dial three digits to reach 911, 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, and 811.

The decision to adopt an overlay included public meetings in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Oxnard.

At least one speaker lobbied for keeping the 805 area code in San Luis Obispo County “because the Firestone [Walker] Brewery in Paso Robles makes 805 beer.”

The 805 area code serves small portions of Monterey and Kern Counties and most of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. 

A previous switch in 1999, divided  the 805 area code and meant the Cuyama Valley and other inland communities landed in a new 661 zone.

The 805 area code originally was created in 1957, splitting from the 213 area code and covering the coastal and inland areas north of Los Angeles. 

State officials said California and others have successfully implemented approximately 60 area code overlays throughout the nation. to meet the continual demand for more telephone numbers.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 