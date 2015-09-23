Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:41 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 
Advice

New Beginnings Counseling Center Honors 2015 Community Champions Allan Ghitterman and Susan Rose

By Erika Brittain for New Beginnings Counseling Center | September 23, 2015 | 8:14 a.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015, New Beginnings Counseling Center will present its annual Changing Lives Gala at the enchanting El Encanto Hotel, which is located on the Riviera overlooking the beautiful Santa Barbara coastline.

This year, guests will enjoy gourmet food and fine wine, musical entertainment, engaging speakers and a post-event reception with honorees, Allan Ghitterman and Hon. Susan Rose for their tireless work for justice, fairness and equality for all in Santa Barbara.

Allan Ghitterman has served on the boards of the Food Bank of Santa Barbara and the California Rehabilitation Institute and currently serves on the board of the Legal Aid Foundation.

From 1991–92, he was a founding board member and served as president of the New Beginnings Counseling Center and has continued to be a supporter since then.

For the past 20 years, Ghitterman has served as a small claims judge and as a settlement master for the Santa Barbara Superior Court. He has been an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association and for the Santa Barbara Superior Court, on assignment.

He still practices law with the law firm of Ghitterman, Ghitterman and Feld with offices in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Kern Counties.

Hon. Susan Rose, with more than 30 years experience in public administration, education and community activism, has been committed to the advancement of women, workplace issues and civil rights.

She served two four-year terms on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, during which time she led efforts to create programs for affordable housing and homelessness, to improve the quality of life for women and families, and to ensure the environmental health of her community.

In 2004, she initiated the Safe Parking Program for homeless individuals and families. Today, it is managed by the New Beginnings Counseling Center.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased for $100 by calling 805.963.7777 or going online to www.sbnbcc.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

— Erika Brittain is the community engagement coordinator at New Beginnings Counseling Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 