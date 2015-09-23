New Beginnings Counseling Center Honors 2015 Community Champions Allan Ghitterman and Susan Rose

Advice

On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015, New Beginnings Counseling Center will present its annual Changing Lives Gala at the enchanting El Encanto Hotel, which is located on the Riviera overlooking the beautiful Santa Barbara coastline.

This year, guests will enjoy gourmet food and fine wine, musical entertainment, engaging speakers and a post-event reception with honorees, Allan Ghitterman and Hon. Susan Rose for their tireless work for justice, fairness and equality for all in Santa Barbara.

Allan Ghitterman has served on the boards of the Food Bank of Santa Barbara and the California Rehabilitation Institute and currently serves on the board of the Legal Aid Foundation.

From 1991–92, he was a founding board member and served as president of the New Beginnings Counseling Center and has continued to be a supporter since then.

For the past 20 years, Ghitterman has served as a small claims judge and as a settlement master for the Santa Barbara Superior Court. He has been an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association and for the Santa Barbara Superior Court, on assignment.

He still practices law with the law firm of Ghitterman, Ghitterman and Feld with offices in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Kern Counties.

Hon. Susan Rose, with more than 30 years experience in public administration, education and community activism, has been committed to the advancement of women, workplace issues and civil rights.

She served two four-year terms on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, during which time she led efforts to create programs for affordable housing and homelessness, to improve the quality of life for women and families, and to ensure the environmental health of her community.

In 2004, she initiated the Safe Parking Program for homeless individuals and families. Today, it is managed by the New Beginnings Counseling Center.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased for $100 by calling 805.963.7777 or going online to www.sbnbcc.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

— Erika Brittain is the community engagement coordinator at New Beginnings Counseling Center.