Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Draft EIR to Be Released as SBCAG Prepares for Final Phase of Highway 101 Widening Project

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | November 17, 2016 | 5:09 p.m.

Caltrans is preparing to release the latest draft environmental impact report for the Highway 101 widening project, close to a year after a Superior Court judge ordered it to be revised and recirculated following a lawsuit.

At the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments’ board meeting on Thursday, Caltrans Highway 101 corridor manager Scott Eades said that a 60-day public-comment period would begin once the document is released either next week or the following week, with a public hearing to be held sometime in early or mid-December.

The revision came after a lawsuit challenged the document, arguing that Caltrans was inadequate in the way it analyzed impacts to local intersections and cumulative traffic impacts from the project, which will add a high-occupancy-vehicle lane in each direction of Highway 101 between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

The upcoming draft EIR will be available on Caltrans’ website, and the final EIR is expected to be ready in late spring, Eades said.

Phase 4 of the overall Highway 101 project — that third lane between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria — is the final, 10-mile leg of the project, said Tony Harris, SBCAG’s Highway 101 corridor advisor.

A handful of Phase-4 tasks, including mapping, cost-risk analysis and a project management plan, are complete, he said.

Tasks underway include preliminary designs, environmental studies, cost estimates, construction-phasing evaluations, hydrology analysis and clarifying the coastal-permitting process.

“There’s a lot going on with a lot of people,” Harris told the board.

The project survived $750 million in cuts to funding made this year by the California Transportation Commission.

It survived, Harris said, because it was demonstrated that Phase 4’s design will be less complex than many other projects’ designs, can begin construction sooner than planned, and already links into completed work from an earlier phase.

Work on Phase 4 could begin as early as fiscal year 2018-19, he added, with staff recommendations on how to phase construction expected in March.

“We’re definitely making some excellent progress,” said Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, who currently chairs the SBCAG board.

In September, work started on the four-year, $60 million Phase 3 in Carpinteria, which reconstructs and widens Highway 101 overcrossings at Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road, reconstructs freeway bridges over Carpinteria Creek, extends Via Real for over a mile to meet up with Linden Avenue, and improves various bicycle and pedestrian crossings.

Tree and vegetation removal by the creek and stripping the freeway median have begun, said Fred Luna, SBCAG principal transportation planner.

Construction extending Via Real and widening Highway 101 bridges will begin in the spring, he said.

Information on Phase 3 will be available at sbroads.com.

Phases 1 and 2, which kicked off the project in 2008 and have been completed, widened the freeway between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road in Montecito, as well as between Carpinteria and La Conchita in Ventura County.

By the end of the project, about 16 miles of Highway 101 will be widened.

With a meeting no longer scheduled for December, the SBCAG board also voted in its new officers.

Taking over as chair in 2017 will be Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett, the current vice-chair and SBCAG director.

Assuming Bennett’s current seat will be Fourth District county Supervisor Peter Adam.

The two were unanimously approved.

SBCAG’s board is made up of county supervisors and representatives from city councils.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 