New Guadalupe Mural Displays ‘Small Town, Big Heart’ at Old Far Western Tavern

Work of Santa Maria Valley artist Ruben Espinoza featured in collaboration between Dunes Center, The Squire Foundation project

A temporary mural, created by an artist with roots in the Santa Maria Valley, now adorns the side of the former Far Western Tavern building in Guadalupe.

The mural involved a collaboration between The Squire Foundation artist-in-residence program and the Dunes Center in Guadalupe, with the goal to share public art pieces that bring the community together.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of art with the building that holds a special place in the heart of this town,” Dunes Center executive director Doug Jenzen said.

“Those who frequented the old Far Western Tavern may remember the remarkable murals on the walls in the bar,” he added. “Those murals still remain, and we’re looking to continue that tradition by adding another piece of art the community can enjoy together.”

The Dunes Center plans to convert the former Far Western Tavern building, at 895 Guadalupe St., into its future home. The building was left vacant in 2012 when the popular restaurant relocated to new digs in Old Town Orcutt and was donated to the Dunes Center for a new museum.

Originally constructed in 1912 as The Palace Hotel, the building served as the long-time home to the Minetti family’s Far Western Tavern, starting in 1958.

The “Small Town, Big Heart” mural is the work of Ruben Espinoza, who was born and raised in Santa Maria and currently is enrolled in the Squire Foundation’s artist-in-residence program.

He previously spent six years working in the animation industry as a designer.

Espinoza’s work can be found around the Central Coast and Southern California, and he is known for his installations that create public engagement.

An unveiling event Sunday celebrated the new mural, which Espinoza began installing June 18 with community members encouraged to watch the progress and post photos on social media using the hashtag #thesquirefoundationpublicart.

The mural replaces the temporary “Ladies of Guadalupe” artwork featuring faces of women with links to the small city in the northwestern corner of Santa Barbara County.

Installed in October, “Ladies of Guadalupe” featured the work of Lindsey Ross, a Santa Barbara photographer and another participant in the artist-in-residence program.

