Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Leader Assumes Command of Vandenberg AFB’s Main Unit

Col. Michael Hough succeeds Col. Chris Moss during ceremony Friday morning

Lt. Gen. David Buck, commander for 14th Air Force and Joint Functional Component Command for Space, presents the 30th Space Wing guidon flag to the incoming 30th Space Wing commander, Col. Michael Hough, during a change of command ceremony Friday Vandenberg Air Force Base. Click to view larger
Lt. Gen. David Buck, commander for 14th Air Force and Joint Functional Component Command for Space, presents the 30th Space Wing guidon flag to the incoming 30th Space Wing commander, Col. Michael Hough, during a change of command ceremony Friday Vandenberg Air Force Base. (Michael Peterson / U.S. Air Force photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 9, 2017 | 9:09 p.m.

The primary unit at Vandenberg Air Force Base got a new boss on Friday.

A traditional change-of-command ceremony for the leader of the 30th Space Wing took place at the base parade grounds, where dozens of airmen stood in formation.

Col. Michael S. Hough assumed command of the 30th Space Wing, replacing Col. Chris Moss, who held the job for two years. 

The officer presiding over the ceremony was all too familiar with the job since Lt. Gen. David Buck, who currently helms the 14th Air Force and Joint Functional Component Command, served as 30th Space Wing commander from June 2008 through April 2010.

Buck noted the history-making aspects during the ceremony that was filled with military tradition, including passing the unit guidon to symbolize the switch of leadership.

“Wing command is the toughest, the most rewarding and the most coveted job in our Air Force,” said Buck, whose current job brought him back to Vandenberg. “This is especially true at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Not only are you responsible for a myriad of complex launch and range operations, but Vandenberg is the third largest installation in the entire Air Force. It’s not easy, but that is why we choose leaders like Col. Moss and Col. Hough.”

The 30th Space Wing is the primary unit at the base and oversees the launch of satellite-carrying rockets and missiles being tested, with the Western Range monitoring the just-launched boosters to ensure they remain safely on their flight paths.

The new commander comes to Vandenberg after a stint as director of space forces stationed in Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. He also previously served as vice commander of the 21st Space Wing in Colorado.

Hough's first assignment after entering the Air Force as a graduate of Texas Tech University in 1992 landed him at Vandenberg in 1993 for undergraduate missile training. He later held several jobs with the intercontinental ballistic missile units before entering the space career field.

“I am indeed privileged, and words cannot express how excited I am to be here now,” Hough said. “This is an incredible place. The mission of launching rockets and putting satellites into orbit is certainly one of the most rewarding, tangible missions anywhere in the Air Force. But none of this is possible without the incredible hard work of the men and women of the 30th Space Wing.”

Moss led the 30th Space Wing during an incredibly busy period as he conducted 16 successful launches, ensured on-time and on-budget transition of the Western Range, and coordinated efforts to fight the Canyon Fire, the largest in base history.

Under his leadership, the wing captured the General Robert T. Herres Award, recognizing the Air Force’s top space wing.

A retirement ceremony for Moss occurred June 2, culminating his 26 years in the Air Force.

Moss intends to relocate to Arizona to become the principal of a combined junior and senior high school, he told Air Force public affairs staff.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A traditional change-of-command ceremony took place Friday for the leader of the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Click to view larger
A traditional change-of-command ceremony took place Friday for the leader of the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base. (Senior Airman Kyla Gifford / U.S. Air Force photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 