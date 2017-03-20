Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:39 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Santa Barbara Roundabout Almost Finished at Las Positas Road, Cliff Drive Intersection

Related work in the area, including new sidewalks and lighting, is expected to be completed in late April

Crews continue to work on the roundabout at Cliff Drive and Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Crews continue to work on the roundabout at Cliff Drive and Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 20, 2017 | 3:13 p.m.

Crews are configuring the final pieces on the new roundabout at a Santa Barbara intersection that sees about 18,000 vehicles a day.

The single-lane roundabout at Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive is expected to ease congestion and and be finished in late April. 

Traffic is now circulating counterclockwise around the raised island but there is more work to be completed including curbs, gutters, sidewalk, paving and streetlights on the south and west sides of the roundabout, said Derrick Bailey, the city’s principal traffic engineer.

Roundabouts often result in fewer traffic delays compared to a traffic signal at intersections where the entering traffic volume is less than 20,000 cars a day, according to Bailey.

“Even though the roundabout is not fully complete, we’ve already noticed a significant reduction in traffic delay,” Bailey said. “When collisions happen at roundabouts, they tend to be at much lower speeds than traffic signals, so the likelihood of injury is less.”

The total project cost including design, construction and construction inspections is about $2 million, Bailey said.

The state provided $750,000 of the project funding and the rest came from the city, which approved the project in 2013. 

“Construction costs for roundabouts are generally higher than traffic signals,” Bailey said. “Long-term maintenance costs are usually lower for roundabouts, and there are also savings to the public regarding traffic delay and less severe collisions.”

The project includes an enhanced pedestrian crosswalk between Alan Road and Arroyo Burro Beach and the outside of the roundabout will feature wide sidewalks that can be shared by pedestrians and low-speed cyclists, Bailey said. 

The new roundabout is open to traffic at the Cliff Drive and Las Positas Road intersection in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
The new roundabout is open to traffic at the Cliff Drive and Las Positas Road intersection in Santa Barbara.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

High-speed cyclists are likely to circulate the roundabout with traffic, he added.

Additionally, there will be ramps for cyclists to enter and exit the sidewalk area from the road. 

Before the roundabout, it was a three-way stop sign intersection, and the city will conduct a before-and-after traffic delay evaluation plan in the fall. 

The city is also working on more bike paths in the area, including a path along the west of Las Positas Road that will start at the roundabout and end near Modoc Road.  

That project is in the design and environmental stage, and doesn't have funding yet, Bailey said.   

Another long-term plan includes a bike path along the south side of Cliff Drive from Mesa Lane to Arroyo Burro Beach, he said.  

“The roundabout has been designed with connectivity and compatibility to both of these future bike paths in mind,” Bailey said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.


 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 