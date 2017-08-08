Nonprofits Can Apply for $10,000 in Cox Charities Grants

Cox Charities will award $10,000 in grants to Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations to support initiatives that focus on youth, education, conservation and the military.

Applications are being accepted online at www.coxcharitiesca.org and must be submitted by Sept. 1.

Cox Charities, the philanthropic arm of Cox Communications funded by employee donations that are matched by the company, will consider requests up to $2,500. Cox employees will select one of the organizations to receive an additional $5,000.

To apply for a Cox Charities Nonprofit Grant, organizations must meet the following qualifications:

» Be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization;

» Be located or provide services in the Santa Barbara region;

» Show measurable results from the program and complete a post grant evaluation form;

» Provide information on program outreach components including website and social media.

In 2016, Cox Charities donated $10,000 to five Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

— Donna Hahn for Cox Communications.