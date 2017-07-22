Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:23 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Noozhawk Asks: Information + Inspiration for Santa Barbara County

Noozhawk Asks: Did the Northbound Highway 101 Project Straighten the Gaviota Curve?

Reader Lynne Sherman wants a straight answer on the Highway 101 realignment project near the Gaviota tunnel

Caltrans finished construction on the Gaviota curve Highway 101 realignment project in late June and reopened both northbound lanes to traffic.
Caltrans finished construction on the Gaviota curve Highway 101 realignment project in late June and reopened both northbound lanes to traffic. (Caltrans photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | July 22, 2017 | 11:10 p.m.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Question: How many more days will northbound Highway 101 be only one lane at the Gaviota curve? It does not look like the project will straighten the S curve.
Lynne Sherman, Goleta

The $7 million project to realign the northbound lanes of Highway 101 between Mariposa Reina and the Gaviota State Roadside Rest Area was finished in late June, reopening both lanes to traffic, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

The project realigned the northbound compound curve with a single-radius curve, and also widened the roadway shoulders, made improvements to the median barrier and culverts, according to Caltrans.

The safety project aimed to improve a space where numerous crashes have been reported over the years.

“This new alignment will allow motorists to drive their vehicles more easily through this single curve, improving safety for everyone,” Caltrans District 5 director Tim Gubbins told Noozhawk.

“The collision rate at this location was five times higher than the statewide average for similar facilities.”

San Luis Obispo-based Souza Construction was the project contractor.

The realigned bend, which is located as drivers curve right toward the Gaviota tunnel, can be seen before and after the construction project in the Caltrans photos below.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Gaviota curve on northbound Highway 101 before the realignment project. Click to view larger
The Gaviota curve on northbound Highway 101 before the realignment project. (Caltrans photo)
Once completed, the project would create a realigned and widened northbound Highway 101 at the Gaviota curve, just south of the rest stop and tunnel. Click to view larger
Once completed, the project would create a realigned and widened northbound Highway 101 at the Gaviota curve, just south of the rest stop and tunnel. (Caltrans photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Noozhawk Asks Sponsors

Noozhawk wishes to thank our Hawks Club members for their generosity and willingness to make Noozhawk Asks a reality.

It’s not too late to get your name on this list. If you would like to make a contribution, please contact publisher Bill Macfadyen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.456.7195. Contributions to Noozhawk are not tax-deductible.

Thank you.

Suzie & Fred Allen

Katy Bazylewicz

Casey Bemis

Jean Blois

Ri-Pen Chou

Jeff DeVine

Brian Fahnestock

Judy Frost

Michael Gartzke

Marilyn Gilbert

Wesley Ginther

Stephanie Gombrelli

Patricia Griffin

Hib Halverson

Ed Heron

Bonnie and Richard Jensen

Danny Langhorne

Sofie Langhorne

Colin Macfadyen

Kirsten Macfadyen

Alixe Mattingly

Sheila & Frank McGinity

Kathleen Meehan

Kristen Miller

Bree Morris

Paula Patrick

Ed Seaman

Elizabeth Tilton

Kyra Turner

Scott Van Horn

Noozhawk’s note: Several dozen readers requested anonymity with their contributions.

 
 