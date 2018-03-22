Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Asks — Information + Inspiration for Community Journalism
You Asked, We Answered
-
Noozhawk Asks: How Effective Are HEPA Filters to Protect Our Lungs from Thomas Fire Smoke Particles?Santa Barbara-area reader Kristen Kovacs wants recommendations on how to use one as unhealthy air quality continues for southern Santa Barbara County
-
Noozhawk Asks: Will Santa Barbara Unified Change its Policies for In-District Transfers?A parent want to know if the switch to basic aid funding would change in-district transfers as well as out-of-district transfers
-
Noozhawk Asks: Why Don’t They Add a Lane to Busy Glen Annie/Storke Road Highway 101 Exit in Goleta?No project has been proposed to add a lane to the busy Highway 101 exit, which often backs up traffic onto the freeway during evening commute times
-
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Planned for 2 Seep Tents Underwater near Platform Holly?
-
Noozhawk Asks: How Much Money is Collected from Street Sweeping Parking Citations in Santa Barbara?A reader wants to know how much the city gets from the thousands of parking citations issued each year
-
Noozhawk Asks: Where Is Windy Gap on Highway 154?Windy Gap is a frequent point of reference in Highway 154 crash stories, but the location is a mystery to many readers.
-
Noozhawk Asks: Lompoc Voters Approved Prop. 64, So Why Not Examine Tax Revenue from Marijuana?
-
Noozkawk Asks: Why Does the DMV Use Different Rules for Drivers 70 and Older?Reader Duane Terrill wants to know what drives the rules for aging motorists, and whether it’s discriminatory.
-
Noozhawk Asks: Why Is There Discolored Water, Leaking Fire Hydrant in Goleta?
-
Noozhawk Asks: Did the Northbound Highway 101 Project Straighten the Gaviota Curve?Reader Lynne Sherman wants a straight answer on the Highway 101 realignment project near the Gaviota tunnel
-
Noozhawk Asks: How Much Money Would be Available for Highway 101 Widening if Measure A Were Amended?
-
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Up with the New Concessionaire at Los Padres National Forest Campgrounds?Reader Terri Bowen wants to know more about the new management company, and the increased cost of permits and camping fees.
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
