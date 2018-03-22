Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Noozhawk Asks: Information + Inspiration for Santa Barbara County
We invite you to join us in Noozhawk Asks, a voyage of discovery and discussion.
Noozhawk Asks

Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Asks — Information + Inspiration for Community Journalism

You have questions, and so do we; let’s find the answers, together
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | April 5, 2017 | 3:50 p.m.

You Asked, We Answered

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Noozhawk Asks Sponsors

Noozhawk wishes to thank our Hawks Club members for their generosity and willingness to make Noozhawk Asks a reality.

If you would like to make a contribution, please contact publisher Bill Macfadyen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.456.7195. Contributions to Noozhawk are not tax-deductible.

Thank you.

