Noozhawk Asks: When Will Goleta Repave Cathedral Oaks Road?

Getting around Goleta isn’t as smooth as it ought to be, and reader Mike Fay would like an update on repaving.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

This week’s question: When is the City of Goleta going to repave Cathedrals Oaks Road, between Cambridge Drive and Patterson Avenue?

— Mike Fay, Goleta

The City of Goleta has a Pavement Overlay report that lays out its construction plans for municipal streets, including this particular section.

The pavement project schedule for Cathedral Oaks Road between Cambridge Drive and Patterson Avenue is still under consideration, according to Valerie Kushnerov, a city spokeswoman. She said the city may have more information on the project’s timing in June.

