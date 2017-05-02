Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:33 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Officials Say Sherpa Fire Accidentally Caused by Retreat Center Resident

Blaze that charred nearly 7,500 acres and prompted hundreds of evacuations sparked by smoldering fireplace log

An aerial tanker drops fire retardant on the Sherpa Fire last June. Fire officials on Tuesday announced that the fire was accidentally caused by a retreat center resident who brought a burning fireplace log outside, where embers spread to the brush.
An aerial tanker drops fire retardant on the Sherpa Fire last June. Fire officials on Tuesday announced that the fire was accidentally caused by a retreat center resident who brought a burning fireplace log outside, where embers spread to the brush. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk file photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:03 a.m. | May 2, 2017 | 3:32 p.m.

A resident at the Rancho La Scherpa retreat center accidentally caused the wildfire that charred some 7,500 acres along the Gaviota Coast last year, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The resident at the retreat center high in Refugio Canyon was burning a log in an indoor fireplace on June 15 when it began to fill the cabin with smoke, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The resident, whose name was not released, carried the burning log outside to douse it, when embers fell to the ground and ignited the vegetation, he added.

Due to windy conditions at the time, the flames quickly spread, and eventually blackened 7,474 acres before being fully contained more than a month later.

The fire prompted the evacuation of hundreds of rural residents and three campgrounds, and twice forced the shutdown of Highway 101 along the coast.

Suppression costs totaled in excess of $18 million.

The first reports of the blaze were received at about 3:30 p.m. on June 15, with dispatchers noting that flames started close to some buildings at Rancho La Scherpa, a Christian conference center on the 2500 block of Refugio Road near the top of Refugio Canyon.

(The spelling of the fire’s name caused some confusion, as the letter “c” was left out of Scherpa when the incident was officially named shortly after it broke out, and fire commanders stuck with the misspelling.)

Fire officials previously had said the investigation into the fire was not criminal, and sources had told Noozhawk shortly after the blaze broke out that it was human-caused and accidental.

At the peak, nearly 2,200 fire personnel were assigned to the fire, and nine firefighters were injured battling the blaze, none seriously.

The delay in releasing the cause of the fire was due to legal and liability issues, Zaniboni said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A DC-10 drops a load of fire retardant near Rancho La Scherpa, where the Sherpa Fire began on June 15, 2016. Fire officials disclosed Tuesday that the blaze was caused by a retreat center resident who brought a burning fireplace log outside, where embers spread to the brush. Click to view larger
A DC-10 drops a load of fire retardant near Rancho La Scherpa, where the Sherpa Fire began on June 15, 2016. Fire officials disclosed Tuesday that the blaze was caused by a retreat center resident who brought a burning fireplace log outside, where embers spread to the brush. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 