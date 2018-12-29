Pixel Tracker

Saturday, December 29 , 2018, 7:12 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Department Identifies Victims, Suspect in Orcutt Triple-Homicide Case

Victims lived in same residence as the suspect, a former Sheriff's Department deputy who was fatally shot by responding law enforcement

flowers and balloons near a gate sign Click to view larger
Balloons and flower bouquets sit at the entrance to Oakhill Country Estates at the southern edge of Orcutt after three people were killed at a residence there and the homicide suspect was fatally shot by law enforcement.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 6:23 p.m. | December 29, 2018 | 5:16 p.m.

The three people killed in an Orcutt residence Friday night had been “brutally stabbed and beaten to death” by the suspect, and all four people lived at the Oakhill Country Estates home where they were found, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

booking photo Click to view larger
David Gerald McNabb (Ventura County Sheriff’s Department photo)

“The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the motive and circumstances leading up to this horrific act of violence and we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victims who were so senselessly killed,” spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Saturday, as the department revealed preliminary details about the attack on the victims. 

On Saturday evening, authorities identified the homicide suspect as David Gerald McNabb, 43, and the victims as his mother, Melanie McNabb, 64, his sister, Nicole McNabb, 34, and 63-year-old Carlos Echavarria. All four lived in Orcutt.

McNabb worked at the Sheriff’s Department as a custody deputy from July 2001 to March 2012, when he voluntarily resigned, Hoover said in a statement Saturday.

She added that he was arrested in Ventura County in September 2012, convicted of felony domestic violence in 2014, and sentenced to jail time. 

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received a call from someone who entered her home on Oakhill Drive and found a “bloody scene inside,” including a bloodied victim in a bathtub, Hoover said.

The person who called 9-1-1 left the house without being injured and alerted authorities, and deputies responded to the home on the 5900 block of Oakhill Drive, off Graciosa Road.

When law enforcement deputies responded to the scene, they encountered a man armed with a rifle, who was the suspect in the killings, Hoover said. 

Members of the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team used less-lethal munitions — 40mm impact weapon and shotgun beanbag rounds — to try and subdue the man, who was later identified as McNabb. 

“However, the suspect continued to pose an immediate threat, at which point the deputies shot him,” Hoover said.

McNabb was pronounced dead of his injuries at a local hospital, she said.

Deputies found the bodies of three homicide victims at the property. 

On Friday night, Hoover said the triple-homicide appeared to be an isolated incident, and there did not appear to be a public safety threat.

Detectives were investigating the homicides and the officer-involved shooting of the suspect, and many personnel were on the scene overnight to process the crime scene, Hoover said.

Oakhill Country Estates is one of two gated communities of expensive homes on large lots south of Rice Ranch Road at the southern edge of Orcutt.

On Saturday, security guards were positioned at the entrances to the neighborhood restricting access to residents. 

Near a sign at one entrance off Graciosa Road on Saturday afternoon, balloons and flower bouquets had been placed in front of the Oakhill Country Estates sign as a memorial to the victims. 

As law enforcement officers responded to the scene Friday night, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management issued a "shelter in place" alert to Oakhill Estates residents.

Law enforcement officers also established road blocks to keep people from access the neighborhood until the Sheriff's Department confirmed the scene had been secured.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 