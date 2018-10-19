Friday, October 19 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Maritime Museum Speaker Shows How Origami Brings Harmony Into The Fold

By Rita Serotkin for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | October 19, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host origami artist and wildlife activist Robert Salazar, who will discuss origami’s metamorphic nature, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the museum, 113 Harbor Way.

Salazar will explore how harmony is readily accessible, even among origami’s thousands of complex interdependent folds (from a fraction of an inch to several feet long) that might inhabit a simple sheet of paper, to create something beautiful.

Salazar, who lives in Santa Barbara, will introduce the audience to each of his original works on exhibit, their origins, and the stories of the maritime wildlife and people they portray.

“Origami is a unique art form in that any one origami can be transformed into any other by folding alone,” said Salazar. “What’s more, an unlimited diversity of forms can be folded and they all emerge from a single uncut sheet of paper.

“Folded relationships cannot be cut with scissors or appended with additional sheets of paper. All the magic lies in the harmony of many interdependent folds.”

Salazar is a wildlife ambassador with the World Wildlife Fund and founder of Origami for an Interdependent World, an organization whose mission is to inspire action, and raise awareness and funds for wildlife conservation through origami.

He is also an origami deployable structures contractor at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory where he designed the origami patterns for the Starshade spacecraft, whose mission is to assist space telescopes in searching for life among planets orbiting other stars.

Salazar continues at JPL, developing large origami deployable solar reflectors for redirecting solar energy to potential robotic operations in the moon’s darkest coldest water-ice bearing regions.

A display of Salazar’s origami will be exhibited at the museum indefinitely.

Cost to attend Salazar’s talk is $5 for SBMM members, $15 for non-members. Buy tickets at sbmm.org/all-events or 805-456-8747. Doors open to members at 6:15 p.m., non-members, 6:45 p.m.

Lecture series is sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe.

For more, visit sbmm.org or call 805-962-8404 for details.

— Rita Serotkin for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 