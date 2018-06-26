Orthopedic Surgical Practice Adds Dr. Matthew Pifer

Orthopedic Surgical Practice in Santa Barbara has announced that Dr. Matthew Pifer, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, will be joining its practice on July 1. Dr. Pifer specializes in the shoulder, knee, sports medicine, arthroscopy and general orthopedic care.

Dr. Pifer was a double major in biology and chemistry at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, where he graduated in 2002.

In 2005, he earned his masters of science in applied anatomy and, in 2008, his doctor of medicine, both from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dr. Pifer completed his orthopedic residency at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in 2013 and then an orthopedic sports medicine fellowship at Kaiser Permanente Hospital Systems in San Diego, 2013-14.

Dr. Pifer and his wife Rebecca, who is a nurse practitioner and oversees Cottage Hospital’s Concussion Clinic, have been married six years and have three children.

— Drs. Victor A. Tacconelli, Daniel F. Craviotto, Jr., Steven B. Hollstien for Orthopedic Surgical Practice.