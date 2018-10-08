Monday, October 8 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Partnership to Bring Bachelor’s Degree Programs To Allan Hancock College Campus

Starting in January, University of La Verne will hold classes locally

Allan Hancock College Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers talks about the new partnership with the University of La Verne Click to view larger
Allan Hancock College Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers talks about the new partnership with the University of La Verne, which will offer bachelor’s degree programs in Santa Maria starting next year. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 8, 2018 | 9:12 p.m.

A new partnership with the University of La Verne will bring bachelor’s degree programs to the Allan Hancock College campus.

Under the public-private partnership, Hancock students will be able to earn bachelor’s degrees in public administration, business administration and organizational management by taking local classes as soon as January. 

Santa Maria Valley leaders have long sought to bring four-year degree programs to the community, trying to attract California State University campuses to offer classes to no avail.

“When we talk about changing the odds of the community, this is the kind of thing. It takes all of us,” Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers said. 

“Part of the reason the partnership is so important is just the lack of access,” Walthers said, noting that its 110 miles to the closest open access California State University, Channel Islands.

While a high number of Hancock students transfer to Cal Poly, the campus has several impacted programs restricting access.

Many for-profit universities offer online classes that local students can take, but the nonprofit University of La Verne focuses on face-to-face education. 

“There’s something to be said about the face-to-face education, and that’s something La Verne does exceptionally well,” said Nelly Kazman, interim dean of regular and online programs for University of La Verne.

“I think the significance of this partnership is the fact it will give quality, accessible and affordable education for a Hancock student who will be able to seamlessly transfer from your programs to a University of La Verne program," Kazman added.

With Hancock having a high number of first-generation college students, Walthers said, the face-to-face classes are more helpful for fulfilling their needs.

“It’s going to be a unique cohort model so students will come in and progress through the program together,” Walthers said. 

Allan Hancock College and University of La Verne representatives pose for a picture Click to view larger
Allan Hancock College and University of La Verne representatives pose for a picture after touting the new partnership to bring bachelor’s degreee programs to the Santa Maria Valley. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The educators noted forecasts saying the state's workforce will be lacking employees equipped with higher-education degrees in the coming years.

“The continuing education also impacts economic vitality in this valley, so it all works hand in hand because we need an educated workforce,” Mayor Alice Patino said. 

It’s not just students who will benefit. Hancock’s instructors may find opportunities to teach upper-division classes. 

The initial bachelor’s degree programs will be limited, but could be expanded, according to Bob Curry, Hancock’s associate superintendent/vice president academic affairs.

“We hope this is going to open the door to additional degrees here at the college,” Curry said, adding that some have expressed an interest in a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.

The partnership means students who complete at least two semesters at Hancock also will be eligible for a 50-percent discount on tuition. University of La Verne currently charges $645 per semester hour.

“So the cost at the University of La Verne will be the same as if you went to the Cal State schools,” Walthers said. 

Classes will occur in the evenings to accommodate students, many of whom have full-time jobs.

Students can enroll in classes at both schools concurrently, allowing them to take lower-division courses through Hancock and upper-division courses from the University of La Verne.

The University of La Verne, founded in 1891, is a private nonprofit educational institution that serves more than 8,400 students at its La Verne campus, plus regional locations, including at Vandenberg Air Force Base and Ventura County Naval Base. 

The Hancock partnership will be modeled after a similar program at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, where the Univeristy of La Verne offers approximately seven degree programs. To apply for onsite programs or other University of La Verne program, click here.

A different educational institution, California Lutheran University, has a satellite center in Santa Maria where students can earn master's and doctoral degrees in educational leadership 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

