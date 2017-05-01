Paddle-Boarder Who Died at Harbor Was Former Westmont Soccer Player

Davies Kabogoza, 30, was a native of Uganda who also played for SBCC

The stand-up paddle-boarder who died Saturday at the Santa Barbara Harbor was a 2016 graduate of Westmont College and played soccer for both the Christian college and Santa Barbara City College.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's coroner's office released the man’s name late Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Westmont posted information on its website saying the college community was mourning the loss of Davies Kabogoza, 30, a native of Uganda.

SBCC officials also confirmed that Kabogoza had passed away in the harbor mishap.

“The entire Westmont family is grief-stricken in the loss of Davies,” said President Gayle D. Beebe. “He was a wonderful part of our community and had just graduated this past year.

“He returned to campus this fall to tell his story of perseverance and tenacity in overcoming almost impossible odds to come to America and to attend and graduate from Westmont. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Kabogoza played on the Warriors’ soccer team in 2013 and 2015. He also played the 2011 season at SBCC, and was a volunteer coach there last season.

Kabogoza left Uganda in 2010, overcoming long odds to make it to the United States.

He was in the water with a female companion when he disappeared at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

A dive team located his body at the bottom of the harbor about two hours later. His companion was not injured.

