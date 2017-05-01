Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:09 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Paddle-Boarder Who Died at Harbor Was Former Westmont Soccer Player

Davies Kabogoza, 30, was a native of Uganda who also played for SBCC

Davies Kabogoza, 30, a paddle-boarder who died Saturday at the Santa Barbara Harbor, was a 2016 graduate of Westmont College, where he played soccer. Click to view larger
Davies Kabogoza, 30, a paddle-boarder who died Saturday at the Santa Barbara Harbor, was a 2016 graduate of Westmont College, where he played soccer. (Brad Elliott / Westmont College photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:47 p.m. | May 1, 2017 | 2:10 p.m.

The stand-up paddle-boarder who died Saturday at the Santa Barbara Harbor was a 2016 graduate of Westmont College and played soccer for both the Christian college and Santa Barbara City College.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's coroner's office released the man’s name late Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Westmont posted information on its website saying the college community was mourning the loss of Davies Kabogoza, 30, a native of Uganda.

SBCC officials also confirmed that Kabogoza had passed away in the harbor mishap.

“The entire Westmont family is grief-stricken in the loss of Davies,” said President Gayle D. Beebe. “He was a wonderful part of our community and had just graduated this past year.

“He returned to campus this fall to tell his story of perseverance and tenacity in overcoming almost impossible odds to come to America and to attend and graduate from Westmont. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Kabogoza played on the Warriors’ soccer team in 2013 and 2015. He also played the 2011 season at SBCC, and was a volunteer coach there last season.

Kabogoza left Uganda in 2010, overcoming long odds to make it to the United States.

He was in the water with a female companion when he disappeared at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

A dive team located his body at the bottom of the harbor about two hours later. His companion was not injured.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The body of Davies Kabogoza, 30, a paddle-boarder who died Saturday at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is recovered by a dive team and the Harbor Patrol. He was a former soccer player for Westmont College. Click to view larger
The body of Davies Kabogoza, 30, a paddle-boarder who died Saturday at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is recovered by a dive team and the Harbor Patrol. He was a former soccer player for Westmont College. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 