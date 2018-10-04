Thursday, October 4 , 2018, 9:36 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

After School, Page Youth Center Is Go-To Place

Winter basketball league opens Dec. 2.

Page Youth Center basketball attracts some 800 boys and girls.
Page Youth Center basketball attracts some 800 boys and girls. (Page Youth Center)
By Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center | October 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Every day about 3:30 p.m., when school is out, hundreds of kids who are eager to move and play, run into the Page Youth Center (PYC) in Goleta, drop their backpacks, high-five their friends and coaches, and play.

Parents drive away knowing their children are safely spending their after-school hours receiving great coaching and mentoring with an organization whose mission is “building character through youth sports.”

For some 25 years, PYC has served the greater Santa Barbara County community providing organized sports programming and recreational activities as a way to develop self-confidence, physical fitness, personal responsibility and other essential life skills to thousands of boys and girls, including those who are financially, socially or developmentally at risk.

PYC’s Winter Basketball League opens Dec. 2 with some 800 boys and girls in first through eighth grades.

The Basketball League program follows the guidelines of the Positive Coaching Alliance (a partner of the Los Angeles Clippers) and fills PYC stands with cheering fans. The program runs through March. 

Deadline for enrollment in the PYC Winter League is Oct. 14. To register, visit www.pageyouthcenter.org.

Thanks to the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation, youngsters entering the PYC to play will do so through new commercial grade-double glass doors and shoot basketballs into new hoops with new mechanicals.

Last year, the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation provided for a gym floor at PYC.

Another upgrade comes from the Page Foundation, which has funded new gray pads that line the interior gym walls providing safety and giving local companies, vendors and families a place to display their support with names and logos.

“There’s so much to be proud of at the Page Youth Center,” said Bob Yost, PYC executive director.

“We just keep making more and more improvements to our facility and our programming, and it could not happen without our wonderful local foundations and community,” he said.

“We still have more to do and donations are always needed and welcome,” he said.

For more information on the Page Youth Center, visit www.pageyouthcenter.org or contact Wana Dowell, development director, at [email protected]

— Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center.

 

 

 

 


 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 