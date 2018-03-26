Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:58 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Pedro Nava Re-elected Chairman of Little Hoover Commission

By Terri Hardy for The Little Hoover Commission | March 26, 2018 | 2:56 p.m.

The Little Hoover Commission has unanimously re-elected Pedro Nava as its chairman and Sean Varner as vice chairman. This will be Nava’s fifth consecutive year term as chair and Varner’s second year term as vice chair.

Nava has served on the commission since April 3, 2013, when he was appointed by then-Assembly Speaker John Pérez. Nava was reappointed to the commission in January 2017 by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Nava previously served on the commission as a California Assembly representative from September 2005-March 2010.

Under Nava’s leadership, the commission has reviewed and made recommendations on a variety of study areas including:

Improving interactions with government, climate change adaptation, the underground economy, open meetings acts, the Mental Health Services Act, forest management, special districts, mandatory overtime, bond oversight, and veterans homes program.

Nava served in the state Assembly from 2004-10 representing the Ventura and Santa Barbara areas. After leaving the Legislature, he served as a government relations advisor.

In 2011, Nava was appointed to the California Department of Fish & Game Blue Ribbon Commission (renamed Department of Fish & Wildlife in 2013) to assist in the development of the Wildlife Strategic Vision.

Previously, he worked as a civil litigator after serving as a deputy district attorney in Fresno and Santa Barbara counties. Nava also served on the California Coastal Commission.

While in the Legislature, Nava chaired several Assembly committees, including Transportation, Banking and Finance, Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials, and the Select Committee on California’s Green Economy.

Nava also served on other Assembly committees, including the and the Joint Commission on Emergency Management, Insurance, Business and Professions and Joint Legislative Audit.

He was an Assembly representative to the Ocean Protection Council and California Transportation Commission.

Varner was appointed to the commission by Gov. Jerry Brown in April 2016. Varner is a managing partner at Varner & Brandt LLP where he is a transactional attorney focusing on mergers and acquisitions, finance, real estate and general counsel work.

He serves as chair of the board of the directors of the Community Foundation serving Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and on the UC Riverside Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics.

Varner twice was chair of the California Inland Empire Chapter of the Young President’s Organization.

The Little Hoover Commission is a bipartisan, independent state oversight agency created in 1962. It is comprised of 13 appointed commissioners, four of whom are state legislators and nine are public members.

Its mission is to investigate state government operations and, through reports, recommendations and legislative proposals, promote efficiency, economy and improved service.

— Terri Hardy for The Little Hoover Commission.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 