Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 9:38 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Peter Funt: Donald Trump’s Endless Campaign Shows No Sign of Slowing

By Peter Funt | April 25, 2017 | 2:20 p.m.

“No one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it,” observed George Orwell in his prescient novel 1984. However, until President Donald Trump came along most U.S. presidents were at least subtle about their eagerness to retain power — especially during the first 100 days.

Trump is the first president to overtly and aggressively campaign for a second term while barely having started his first. In the first three months of 2017, his 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised more than $42 million.

During the quarter, Donald J. Trump for President Inc. raised $7.1 million. Another $9.8 million was collected by his Trump Make America Great Again Committee. The rest of the money went to the RNC.

Immediately following his election last November, Trump set about raising money for his inauguration. That haul was $106.7 million — about twice the previous record set by President Barack Obama for his 2009 inaugural. Included in Trump’s windfall was a $5 million gift from Las Vegas billionaire Sheldon Adelson.

For Obama’s first inauguration he set a limit of $50,000 from any single source; for his second inauguration the ceiling was $1 million. Trump, however, set no limit. In fact, Trump got $1 million each from four different NFL team owners.

But wait! There’s more. Unlike his predecessors, Trump has continued relentless fundraising following his inauguration. Daily emails to supporters seek cash contributions and also tout Trump-branded merchandise such as T-shirts and bumper stickers.

And where is that money going? In the first quarter of 2017, Trump’s campaign used nearly $500,000 for lodging at Trump hotels, rent at Trump Tower and food from Trump restaurants.

Among the oddest expenditures: more than $28,000 to the private consulting firm operated by Stephen Bannon, who is on the White House payroll as the administration’s chief strategist.

One unintended consequence of Trump’s behavior since taking office is that Democrats are also reporting near-record fundraising for local candidates. But the figure is short of what Trump’s campaign and the RNC have raked in.

The “permanent campaign,” as it’s sometimes called, was developed by President Bill Clinton and has, to some degree, marked all subsequent presidencies. But Trump’s unabashed campaigning — beginning with a rally in Florida just 29 days into his term — is unprecedented.

Indeed, on the very day he took office, Trump filed with the Federal Elections Commission for the 2020 race. By comparison, Obama didn’t file for re-election until he was more than two years into his first term.

So much is written about Trump’s conflicts of interest — from his vast business holdings to his entanglements with foreign governments. Yet, it seems, the biggest conflict of all is his own ambition.

No democratically elected leader should focus his power primarily on the objective of retaining power.

Peter Funt is a writer, speaker and author of the book, Cautiously Optimistic. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons and can be contacted at www.candidcamera.com. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 