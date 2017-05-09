Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Property Owners’ Attorney Calls Guadalupe Rental-Housing Inspections Illegal

City Council takes no steps toward repealing ordinance amid lawsuit threat

Guadalupe Mayor John Lizalde reads a proclamation during the City Council meeting Tuesday night. The city has been threatened with a lawsuit over an inspection program attorney Stewart Jenkins said is too far reaching Click to view larger
Guadalupe Mayor John Lizalde reads a proclamation during the City Council meeting Tuesday night. The city has been threatened with a lawsuit over an inspection program attorney Stewart Jenkins said is too far reaching (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 9, 2017 | 10:04 p.m.

The city of Guadalupe has been urged to drop what opponents called a broad-sweeping rental-housing inspection program or face a lawsuit.

San Luis Obispo-based attorney Stewart Jenkins, representing Guadalupe property owners he declined to identify, sent a letter earlier this month to city leaders contending the inspection program violates constitutional rights.

“I want to let you know this is serious situation when a local government imposes warrant-less searches without probable cause,” Jenkins told the council on Tuesday night. 

The council met in closed session to discuss anticipated litigation in addition to a threat to public services or facilities. However, council members did not take any reportable actions.

“I disagree with Mr. Jenkins’ legal position,” City Attorney Dave Fleishman said after the council meeting.

Fleishman said he would be responding to Jenkins in a letter. 

In his 12-page letter dated May 2, Jenkins said the city code calling for annual inspections of rental units creates “invasive impairments of individual rights under both the California and U.S. Constitutions."

He contended the broad-sweeping city inspection program equates rental dwellings with commercial businesses. 

The inspection program is so broad it exposes landlords and tenants to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine for each day they decline to allow the warrantless search, Jenkins added.

“The owner is deprived of the right to make commercial use of the property as a punishment of asserting their right to be free of such searches,” Jenkins wrote. 

A year ago, the council adopted an ordinance requiring inspections to occur annually with the property owner expected to pay an inspection fee. 

Jenkins contends the voters had repealed the annual inspections when they adopted Measure W, one of three approved in 2014 to keep the city solvent.

The tax measure replaced the city's flat-rate business-license fee with a business tax based on a percentage of gross revenue.

“Measure W adopted a new Chapter 5 to impose a general city business tax without any invasive inspection requirements,” Jenkins wrote.

Because of the voters’ action in 2014, Jenkins said, the city last year should have asked voters to consider whether the inspections should return when the panel reinstated them.

Fleishman also said he disagreed with Jenkins' characterization of the initiative.

A rental-housing inspection program adopted in San Luis Obispo led to lawsuit where the city had to pay $18,000 in attorney’s fees. Jenkins said.

Additionally, one-third of residents signed petitions calling on the council to cancel the program, and at least one elected official was ousted due to opposition to the program, Jenkins said.

The San Luis Obispo council voted in February to suspend any new inspections.

Meanwhile, the Lompoc City Council is set to hear during its May 16 meeting about a multi-family residential occupancy inspection program, with a presentation by Fire Chief Kurt Latipow.

Details about the proposal were not available.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 