Public’s Help Sought in Locating Trio Who Robbed Biltmore Jewelry Store

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance to help identify and locate three suspects wanted for stealing five Rolex watches from a jewelry store in Montecito valued at $35,500.

The robbery happened at approximately 3 p.m. on March 29, 2016, at Silverhorn, located inside the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort at 1260 Channel Drive.

The suspects were captured on video surveillance before and after the robbery.

At this point in the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office is releasing video clips and surveillance photos in hopes that someone may recognize the suspects and have information that will assist investigators in this case.

The suspects are first seen on video surveillance prior to committing the crime in the back parking lot of the Biltmore Hotel in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe. They case the area before going inside the store.

During the course of the crime, one suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect broke into a display cabinet and took the luxury watches.

When the clerk noticed the second suspect breaking into the display case, she attempted to stop him, but the first suspect pushed the clerk back into the wall and fled out of the store behind the first suspect.

The two suspects ran out of the hotel through the restaurant and to the waiting silver Hyundai on Channel Drive.

The female get-away driver picked up the two male suspects and sped away northbound on Olive Mill Road. Sheriff’s deputies and Santa Barbara County Air Support- Copter 2 responded and searched for the suspect vehicle but were not able to locate it.

Through the course of the investigation, the suspect vehicle was determined to be a rental car out of Van Nuys and abandoned in Ventura.

The car was rented the day before the crime by a subject using a Puerto Rico driver’s licenses; however, the suspects in the robbery have not been identified.

If you have information regarding this case, please call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

Kelly Hoover is a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.