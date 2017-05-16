Quake Measuring 4.1 Rattles Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale rattled the South Coast of Santa Barbara County Tuesday night.

Several areas reported a sharp jolt at 9:42 p.m., lasting 3-4 seconds, from the temblor that the U.S. Geological Survey said was centered in the ocean about 10 miles west of Isla Vista, at a depth of about 1.5 miles.

An aftershock of 3.1 was reported about a minute after the initial quake, and two smaller aftershocks — of 2.2 and 2.0 — were reported a few minutes later.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and no threat of a tsunami, according to the National Weather Service National Tsunami Warning Center.

The shaking also was felt in some North County areas, including the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valleys.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

