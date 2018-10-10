Wednesday, October 10 , 2018, 2:53 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Rally at Courthouse to Protest Plans for Local Drilling, Fracking

By Rebecca August for Los Padres ForestWatch | October 10, 2018 | 10:46 a.m.

A rally to speak out against a Trump Administration plan to expand drilling and fracking across 122,000 acres in Santa Barbara County is scheduled for noon Thursday, Oct. 11, in front of the County Courthouse in Santa Barbara.

The event is being organized by local elected officials, business owners, schools and environmental and public health groups.

Featured speakers are Rep. Salud Carbajal; 3rd Dist. Supervisor Joan Hartmann; Jeff Kuyper, executive director, Los Padres ForestWatch; Charlotte Brownlee, Cate School director of admission and enrollment.

The rally follows an August announcement by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management launching a year-long study that will determine whether to allow drilling and fracking across 1.6 million acres of public land and federal mineral estate in eight central California counties, including Santa Barbara.

The agency received more than 8,000 responses during a 30-day comment period that ended in Sptember. Officials will release a draft Environmental Impact Statement in early 2019.

The BLM’s official scoping period ended Sept. 7, and a number of community members and stakeholders were not able to submit comments during this short time frame.

At the rally, Carbajal will provide details about how the public can continue to submit comments to BLM via his office.

The drilling and fracking plan targets key landmarks throughout Santa Barbara County, including:

The Santa Ynez Mountains, Purisima and Santa Rita Hills, Tepusquet Canyon, Cuyama Valley foothills, along Scenic Highway 154, all of Vandenberg Air Force Base, and lands near or next to Los Padres National Forest, San Rafael Wilderness, Sisquoc River, Lake Cachuma, and Cate School.

— Rebecca August for  Los Padres ForestWatch.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 