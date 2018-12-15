Ablitt’s Cleaners, Local Nonprofits Invite Residents to Recycle Film Plastic

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper (SBCK) are working with Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners to collect and repurpose hard-to-recycle plastics.

Frustrated by the number of single-use plastic clothing sleeves generated by her business, Sasha Ablitt, owner of Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners, did some research and found a company willing to take her bags and turn them into pellets that could be made into products like outdoor decking and benches.

She invested in a baling machine, and for the past five years has been collecting in-house film plastic at her business on Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara.

It occurred to Ablitt that she could use her baling machine for more than her own company’s use, so earlier this year, she invited the public to bring their home-separated film plastics to her business.

“It’s a lot of effort for our staff, but as a Santa Barbara County Certified Green Business and as an environmentalist, it’s worth it,” she said.

To date, Ablitt has provided more than 3,000 pounds of plastic to the recycler.

In the past few years, recycling brokers have stopped buying these film plastics from commingled recycling programs. This has left the consumer with little choice except to throw away film plastics — which includes plastic shopping bags and bubble wrap, as well as the bags and thin plastic used to wrap bread, produce, paper goods, and newspapers.

The film plastics that are recovered from commingled recycling programs contain contaminants from other materials placed in the recycling containers (i.e. glass shards and food waste), giving them no value.

“Unlike the plastics from a commingled program, Ablitt’s consumer-driven, source-separated film plastic return program produces a high-quality material that can be effectively used in a specialty reuse process,” said Derek Carlson, MarBorg Industries’ business manager.

“When we learned what Ablitt’s was doing, we immediately realized they might be inundated,” said Kathi King, CEC’s director of outreach and education. “We wanted to partner with them both to divert these materials from the landfill and to give them new life.”

CEC and SBCK have partnered on single-use plastics reduction in our region for more than a decade. Working together, they have successfully advocated for bans on plastic bags, Styrofoam food containers, and the recent straw/stirrer ban in Santa Barbara.

While both organizations believe the best single-use plastic is the one that isn’t used in the first place, they also recognize it’s difficult to get usage down to zero.

“Those of us who attempt to live plastic-free still end up with bread bags, Amazon air pillows and the like,” said Penny Owens, SBCK’s education and community outreach director.

“It’s especially important to be mindful of our disposable items during the holidays as the average household’s waste increases by 25 percent between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day,” she said.

In addition to the Ablitt’s dropoff at 14 W. Gutierrez St., community members can also drop off post-consumer film plastic at CEC, 26 W. Anapamu St., second floor, or at SBCKm 714 Bond Ave., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Visit www.cecsb.org/recycle-film-plastic to download a printable PDF of which film plastics can and cannot be recyled.

Note: the plastics must be empty, clean and dry. Not accepted: frozen food bags, prewashed salad mix bags or bioplastics. Look for the green bins located just inside the main entrances.

For more on CEC, visit CECSB.org. For more about Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, go to www.sbck.org.

— Kathi King for Community Environmental Council.