Buddhist Teacher Roshi Joan Halifax to Discuss Courage, Love, Compassion

Death and dying can be uncomfortable topics to address, but Roshi Joan Halifax has traveled the world talking to audiences about new perspectives on end-of-life care.

Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Community Education and Engagement Series presents Courage, Love, and Compassion: An Evening with Roshi Joan Halifax, 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The talk is free to attend. Immediately following the presentation, Halifax will sign copies of her latest book, Standing at the Edge: Finding Freedom Where Fear and Courage Meet.

Halifax, a renowned Buddhist teacher, author, Zen priest, and anthropologist, is founder, abbot and head teacher of Upaya Zen Center, a Buddhist monastery in Santa Fe, N.M.

She is director of the Project on Being with Dying, and founder of the Upaya Prison Project, which develops meditation programs for prisoners.

Halifax has written several books on Buddhism and spirituality, including: The Human Encounter with Death (with Stanislav Grof); The Fruitful Darkness, A Journey Through Buddhist Practice; Simplicity in the Complex: A Buddhist Life in America; Being with Dying: Cultivating Compassion and Wisdom in the Presence of Death; and Standing at the Edge: Finding Freedom Where Fear and Courage Meet.

“On behalf of Hospice of Santa Barbara and our Wellness and End of Life Network partners, we are thrilled to have Roshi Joan Halifax joining us for what is sure to be an enlightening evening,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO.

“This is a unique opportunity for our community to hear new perspectives on death and dying, from someone who travels the world talking to audiences about these important topics,” he said. “She is an inspiring individual and a dynamic speaker, and we’re excited to bring a true pioneer in end of life care to Santa Barbara.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Community Education and Engagement Series thanks for its planning committee members:

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Friendship Center, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Santa Barbara, Cottage Health, Assisted Home Health and Hospice, International Association of Near Death Studies Santa Barbara, Shared Crossing Project, Center for Successful Aging.

Alliance for Living and Dying Well, Pacifica Graduate Institute, Antioch University, Congregation B’Nai B’rith, Santa Barbara City College, Dying in Grace, LEON, Villa Alamar, Jesse Brisendine, George H.S. Singer, and SurfMedia Communications.

The event is free and open to all community members, but registration is required. Visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org/joan to register and reserve a spot.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact Cheryll Puyot, 805-563-8820. For more about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara.