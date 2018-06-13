Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:36 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Restaurant Week Celebrates Local Culinary Tradition

By Leigh-Anne Anderson for Santa Barbara Restaurant Week | February 22, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Starting Feb. 23,, some 30 restaurants will participate in the Inaugural Santa Barbara Restaurant Week (SBRW), a 10-day event showcasing the cuisine and culinary creativity that have helped to make Santa Barbara a destination for foodies.

The eateries will offer pre-fixe dinner menus at accessible prices that represent the gastronomical delights for which the area is known. SBRW gives foodies an excuse to be excited to get out and indulge in the flavors and aromas each restaurant brings to the table.

“It’s about fresh ingredients and our food-centric culture on the South Coast,” said Leslee Garafalo, SBRW co-founder.

“In creating this event, we reflected on the wealth of fabulous restaurants and what they mean to the community and we’re truly amazed. It has become as much about the place, as it is about the food that’s so integral to it,” Garafalo said.

Since the tumultuous winter season and aftermath of the Thomas Fire and floods remain so close to the community’s heart, SBRW has partnered with the California Restaurant Association Foundation (calrestfoundation.org) and their grant program, Restaurants Care.

The program enables restaurant/hospitality employees to apply for a grant of up to $1,000 that will assist them with finances lost due to the local natural disasters. Fifty percent of registration fees to SBRW will go toward the fund to support victims.

Participating restaurants will provide opportunities for guests to donate to the fund.

“Santa Barbara’s restaurants — all 450 of them— are essential to the community," Garafalo said. "Not only have so many of the industry staff been directly affected by the disasters, but the whole community considers the culinary culture ours.”

“Highlighting our restaurants and joining to benefit our neighbors go hand-in-hand,” she said.
 
SBRW urges diners to eat at restaurants they’ve never tried or to return to a favorite spot for a special experience. Pre-fixe menus allow restaurants to find price points that are accessible to everyone.

The list of participants is representative of the local diverse culinary culture from seafood and steaks to Latin and European classics to the seasonal, California menus that have grown out of the local landscape.
 
A full list of participating restaurants is at sbrestaurantweeks.com/restaurants/.

Visit Santa Barbara Restaurant Week at https://www.sbrestaurantweeks.com to view each participating restaurant and their special menu offerings for the event.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson for Santa Barbara Restaurant Week.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 