Reyne Stapelmann: Why Sell Your Home Over The Holidays?

Advice

The holidays are upon us and, yet, there are motivated buyers out there looking for just the right property.

For many companies, January marks the beginning of their fiscal year and there may be new positions to fill. These new hires are motivated and are already searching online, through our very limited inventory.

Some buyers have been looking for quite a while, and have just not found the property of their dreams, but still want to take advantage of the fantastic low interest rates. Your home may just be what they are looking for.

Some investors are being dealt with a tax deadline and really need to identify and close on a property to avoid tax consequences. This may be the perfect time to get your property on the market.

To see if this holiday season is the right time for you to sell, contact your REALTOR® and discuss your situation. It is important that your home is priced to sell, shows well (staging may be recommended) and high-quality photos are used to maximize the marketing power of your home.

Keep a general tone while decorating for the autumn or winter seasons. With fewer properties on the market, your home will shine, and with less competition, it won’t be lost in a sea of inventory.

The holidays may very well be a strategic time for you to market and sell your home.

— Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.