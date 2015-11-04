Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Reyne Stapelmann: Why Sell Your Home Over The Holidays?

By Reyne Stapelmann | November 4, 2015 | 2:45 p.m.

The holidays are upon us and, yet, there are motivated buyers out there looking for just the right property.

For many companies, January marks the beginning of their fiscal year and there may be new positions to fill. These new hires are motivated and are already searching online, through our very limited inventory.

Some buyers have been looking for quite a while, and have just not found the property of their dreams, but still want to take advantage of the fantastic low interest rates. Your home may just be what they are looking for.

Some investors are being dealt with a tax deadline and really need to identify and close on a property to avoid tax consequences. This may be the perfect time to get your property on the market.

To see if this holiday season is the right time for you to sell, contact your REALTOR® and discuss your situation. It is important that your home is priced to sell, shows well (staging may be recommended) and high-quality photos are used to maximize the marketing power of your home.

Keep a general tone while decorating for the autumn or winter seasons. With fewer properties on the market, your home will shine, and with less competition, it won’t be lost in a sea of inventory.

The holidays may very well be a strategic time for you to market and sell your home.

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 