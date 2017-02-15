Sagewood Systems Merging With Santa Barbara-Based CompuVision

CompuVision, a leading provider of managed IT services, announces its partnership with Sagewood Systems, Inc., a Santa Barbara-based technology company specializing in health-care technology services.

This partnership is the result of CompuVision and Sagewood’s joint vision to be a single source of technology, management, and communications solutions for its clients.

Together, the two firms will operate under the CompuVision brand and provide a rich set of enterprise data services including:

» Comprehensive healthcare information technology consulting services.

» Enterprise application and desktop delivery solutions.

» Hyperconverged Infrastructure Implementations. (A hyperconverged system integrates computing power, storage, and networking into a pre-configured system, managed by a user-friendly software platform that doesn't require extensive IT staff for set up and management.)

» Always-on monitoring solutions to solve potential issues before they become problems.

» Business continuity planning and hosting solutions.

"The Sagewood team is passionate about the same things we are — creating the most reliable and secure end user experience possible," stated John Hunt, president and CEO of CompuVision. "By combining our two teams we are able to provide a deep array of technology solutions as well as continuing to build our consulting practice in a complex and challenging healthcare arena.”

"CompuVision is the perfect fit for us. CompuVision has been a Santa Barbara tech company for years, long enough to develop a proven process by which they identify the right information technology solutions for each client’s unique needs. Our two organizations enjoy a reputation for packaging multiple information technology (IT) components into the best computing solutions for our clients,” said Bill Wood, founder and CEO of Sagewood Systems, Inc.

Mr. Wood will now act as Senior Vice President of Engineering, and will work closely with Mr. Hunt to lead the health-care division.

To round out the executive team, Mr. Hunt and Mr. Wood welcome Alberto Kywi, former CIO of Cottage Health. Mr. Kywi will serve as Senior Healthcare Management Consultant and will support the evolution of the healthcare division and the overall health care IT strategy.

For more information about CompuVision, and the new executive team members, visit www.compuvision.com.

About Sagewood Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Sagewood Systems Inc., has from the beginning, focused on Information Technology within the healthcare market.

Primarily in the acute care setting, but later supporting several ambulatory environments as well. Sagewood Systems, Inc. and its associates have supported numerous EHR and HIE solutions. Sagewood staff has a proven track record in IT strategic planning, product selection and contracting, disaster recovery/business continuity systems, clinical system integration, and health information exchange among others and is well prepared to assist healthcare providers meet today’s IT management challenges.

About Compuvision

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, since 1995, CompuVision has been a leader in designing, implementing and maintaining comprehensive technology solutions in healthcare, education, government, financial, commercial, manufacturing and non-profits.

With over 1,100 accounts, CompuVision’s professional services have helped many organizations across California improve their network environment by introducing the latest, cost-effective technology solutions with proactive support.

Marjorie Large is a partner with the WitMark Marketing & Branding Group.