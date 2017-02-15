Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:15 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Sagewood Systems Merging With Santa Barbara-Based CompuVision

By Marjorie Large for CompuVision | February 15, 2017 | 9:06 a.m.
John Hunt Click to view larger
John Hunt

CompuVision, a leading provider of managed IT services, announces its partnership with Sagewood Systems, Inc., a Santa Barbara-based technology company specializing in health-care technology services.

This partnership is the result of CompuVision and Sagewood’s joint vision to be a single source of technology, management, and communications solutions for its clients. 

Together, the two firms will operate under the CompuVision brand and provide a rich set of enterprise data services including:

» Comprehensive healthcare information technology consulting services.

» Enterprise application and desktop delivery solutions.

» Hyperconverged Infrastructure Implementations. (A hyperconverged system integrates computing power, storage, and networking into a pre-configured system, managed by a user-friendly software platform that doesn't require extensive IT staff for set up and management.)

» Always-on monitoring solutions to solve potential issues before they become problems.

» Business continuity planning and hosting solutions.

Bill Wood Click to view larger
Bill Wood

"The Sagewood team is passionate about the same things we are — creating the most reliable and secure end user experience possible," stated John Hunt, president and CEO of CompuVision. "By combining our two teams we are able to provide a deep array of technology solutions as well as continuing to build our consulting practice in a complex and challenging healthcare arena.”

"CompuVision is the perfect fit for us. CompuVision has been a Santa Barbara tech company for years, long enough to develop a proven process by which they identify the right information technology solutions for each client’s unique needs. Our two organizations enjoy a reputation for packaging multiple information technology (IT) components into the best computing solutions for our clients,” said Bill Wood, founder and CEO of Sagewood Systems, Inc.

Mr. Wood will now act as Senior Vice President of Engineering, and will work closely with Mr. Hunt to lead the health-care division.

To round out the executive team, Mr. Hunt and Mr. Wood welcome Alberto Kywi, former CIO of Cottage Health. Mr. Kywi will serve as Senior Healthcare Management Consultant and will support the evolution of the healthcare division and the overall health care IT strategy.   

For more information about CompuVision, and the new executive team members, visit www.compuvision.com.  

About Sagewood Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Sagewood Systems Inc., has from the beginning, focused on Information Technology within the healthcare market.

Primarily in the acute care setting, but later supporting several ambulatory environments as well. Sagewood Systems, Inc. and its associates have supported numerous EHR and HIE solutions. Sagewood staff has a proven track record in IT strategic planning, product selection and contracting, disaster recovery/business continuity systems, clinical system integration, and health information exchange among others and is well prepared to assist healthcare providers meet today’s IT management challenges. 

About Compuvision

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, since 1995, CompuVision has been a leader in designing, implementing and maintaining comprehensive technology solutions in healthcare, education, government, financial, commercial, manufacturing and non-profits.

With over 1,100 accounts, CompuVision’s professional services have helped many organizations across California improve their network environment by introducing the latest, cost-effective technology solutions with proactive support.

Marjorie Large is a partner with the WitMark Marketing & Branding Group.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 