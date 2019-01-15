Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, January 15 , 2019, 4:58 pm | Rain Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Supervisors Pick San Bernardino County Chief to Lead Santa Barbara Fire Department

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 15, 2019 | 3:02 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted in closed session Tuesday to appoint San Bernardino County Fire District Chief Mark Hartwig as the county’s new fire chief.

The decision comes after a months-long competitive selection process and several rounds of interviews, county officials said.

Hartwig starts the job Feb. 18, and will oversee the department of 16 fire stations, two battalions, three divisions and about 245 full-time employees.

“I am excited to join the Santa Barbara County team and the well-respected county fire department, and look forward to further engaging our communities and our partners in the ongoing review and development of disaster readiness and response,” Hartwig said in a statement. “Engagement and partnerships are the keys to success.”

Former county chief Michael Dyer has been interim fire chief since Chief Eric Peterson retired in October.

Hartwig has been fire chief of the San Bernardino County Fire District since 2011, and runs a department of 1,065 employees, 70 fire stations and an agency that covers 10 incorporated cities and 60 unincorporated communities.

“Santa Barbara County has a long history of catastrophic fires, but an equally long history of outstanding fire chiefs who have guided our department and county through these tough times,” Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said in a statement. “Our board is confident that Chief Hartwig brings with him the experience, expertise and drive to take on this challenge. We are committed to provide him with the tools that he needs to do his job effectively.” 

Mark Hartwig Click to view larger
Mark Hartwig

Hartwig served six years with the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District, where he was promoted to the rank of deputy chief, before being named San Bernardino County fire chief.

Prior to that, he served with San Bernardino County Fire, starting as an extra-help firefighter in 1992 and working his way to the rank of captain, serving as the department’s emergency medical services supervisor and training officer. 

Hartwig has developed an expertise in emergency medical services and has been working with the California Fire Chiefs Association to help solidify county and local government’s role in the delivery of emergency medical services, county officials said.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said in a statement that Hartwig “stood out given his experience, statewide leadership, expertise in emergency medical services, and understanding of disaster readiness.

“We were fortunate to be presented with several highly qualified and exemplary candidates for this critical position,” she continued. “I have every confidence that he will bring strong, steady leadership and a continued commitment to our fire department’s time-honored tradition of excellence, professionalism and preparedness.”

Hartwig was recognized as the 2017 California Fire Chief of the Year by the California State Fire Chiefs’ Association, and was appointed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown to the California Commission on Emergency Medical Services in 2012, according to the county.

He also is an advisory board member for the Loma Linda University Emergency Medical Care Program and the Victor Valley Community College paramedic academy.

He holds a master’s degree in emergency services administration, bachelor’s degrees in zoology and emergency medical care, and associate degrees in paramedic studies and fire administration, along with numerous certifications in fire studies. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 