San Marcos Topples Nipomo With Commanding 16-2 Rout

Softball

The Royals went on an 11-0 tear before Nipomo prevented the shutout

It was one of those days for San Marcos softball, which rattled off 11 unanswered runs to start en route to a 16-2 road romp of Nipomo on Thursday.

Claire Early hit three-for-five with a home run, double and three RBIs on a stellar afternoon. Hailey Fryklund and Paige Powell both added two-for-three displays, while Megan Cunnison split four at-bats for two RBIs.

The undefeated Royals racked up 14 hits for the day, topping Nipomo's five. They layered on the punch in the seventh, taking seven more runs for a game long in the books.

Early soloed at the top of the third, after which Aliya Huerta-Leipner scored a single-run line-drive to break open the scoring for the Royals.

That broke open the gates, as San Marcos scored 11 straight until Nipomo picked up two runs to end the drought at the bottom of the seventh.

Pitcher Allie Fryklund struck out seven in five innings in the start, letting in only three scattered hits with no runs or walks allowed. Huerta-Leipner struck out five of seven batters she faced in the relief effort.

San Marcos (4-0) gets a morale boost ahead on the cusp of league season, which the team will kick off on Friday at Ventura.

