Sansum Clinic Relocating Santa Barbara Urgent Care to Pesetas Lane Facility

Sansum Clinic is relocating its Urgent Care services from 51 Hitchcock Way to 215 Pesetas Lane on Sunday.

The move is part of the Clinic’s plan to open up space and expand its Primary Care and Urgent Care services at the Pesetas Multispecialty Clinic, located at 215 Pesetas Lane, to provide more timely access to care in settings that are appropriate and convenient for patients in our community.

“This is part of our long-range plan to better serve our patients’ needs,” said Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, CEO and Chief Medical Director of Sansum Clinic.

“The redesign of our Pesetas Lane clinic will enable us to provide high quality urgent care in a more efficient manner.”

Urgent Care services will relocate from 51 Hitchcock Way to the newly renovated 215 Pesetas Lane clinic. The new Urgent Care is adjacent to the laboratory, imaging and pharmacy – all services frequently accessed in tandem with Urgent Care.

This expansion will allow us to see a greater number of patients requiring urgent medical care and keeping them out of the more costly hospital emergency rooms. The Pesetas Lane clinic also offers ample parking and easy access to and from the freeway as well as bus lines 3, 7 and 8.

The Urgent Care move is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 27 - Last Day at 51 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara. 805.563.6110

Sunday, Aug. 28 – First Day at 215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara. 805.563.6110

Hours of Operation will remain the same:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of our patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments. Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area.

With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic serves more than 120,000 patients (770,000) annually at our 22 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County. To learn more, please visit www.sansumclinic.org.

– Elizabeth Baker is marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.