Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:20 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Awards $16.7M Construction Contract For Cabrillo Bathhouse Renovation

City hopes fundraising campaign, grants will fill $4.8-million funding gap for the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center and Bathhouse project

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved a $16.7-million construction contract for the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center and Bathhouse renovation project. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved a $16.7-million construction contract for the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center and Bathhouse renovation project.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 14, 2017 | 8:51 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday awarded a $16.7 million construction contract to renovate the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center and Bathhouse.

The city is undertaking a massive renovation of the building at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., right on the beach.

Plans call for a renovation of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and communication systems, and structural and seismic and accessibility upgrades.

Council members unanimously voted to award the contract to Diani Building Corp of Santa Maria.

The renovation project also includes installing a beach boardwalk; storm water improvements; restoring the Bathhouse lobby; renovating the men’s and women’s shower and locker facilities; adding multi-purpose rooms for gym/fitness, recreation programs, meetings and special events; building a new small tenant space and renovating the area for a restaurant concession, according to a city staff report.

“If we don’t move forward now it is going to be the death of that building,” said Beebe Longstreet, who has served on the Parks & Recreation Commission for 22 years. “We’ll end up with Franceschi House.”

The project has multiple sources to pay for the renovation but there is still a $4.8-million funding gap for the $20.2-million project.

Bond money from the former redevelopment agency will pay for about $9.6 million of the project cost, and the city plans to spend about $1 million from its capital budget. 

About $1.1 million in oil settlement proceeds related to the 2015 Refugio oil spill has also been set aside for the project.

The city plans to raise $4 million through a fundraising capital campaign, and staff members are also applying for grant funds, according to a staff report. 

The city will use general fund reserves to pay for the unfunded project costs. 

After the meeting Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider told Noozhawk:

"What a tremendous opportunity we have to revitalize this 90-year old historic resource for all Santa Barbarans, partnering with a great group of community leaders on this new capital campaign and working with a local and well respected contractor to polish this jewel," Schneider said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara is planning to fundraise to help with renovation costs for the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center and Bathhouse at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara is planning to fundraise to help with renovation costs for the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center and Bathhouse at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 