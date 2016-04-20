Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:38 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Project Revisions for Cabrillo Bathhouse Renovation Get OK From Santa Barbara Review Board

Funds from the former Redevelopment Agency will pay for most of the project and the city plans to fundraise for the rest

Santa Barbara plans to fund a $12-million renovation and restoration effort for the Cabrillo Bathhouse and the tile-roofed covered walkway at East Beach.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 20, 2016 | 6:52 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission took another look at the Cabrillo Bathhouse renovation plans on Wednesday to sign off on some design revisions.

Members gave the OK, and the Parks and Recreation Department got its final approval to move forward with the estimated $12 million project.

The building at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. is getting a makeover, including façade repair, upgrading the plumbing and electrical systems, changes to meet accessibility requirements, renovating the gym and shower facilities, and a new landscaping plan.

The stoa — the covered walkway east of the building —is being restored as well.

This renovation plan was already approved by the Planning Commission and received a coastal-development permit, but designs had to get final approval after some minor revisions were made earlier this year. Construction isn't anticipated to start until 2018, Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary said. 

Architects from Kruger Bensen Ziemer, Inc. showed plans for the seat wall — a short concrete wall similar to the ones along walkways at the Santa Barbara Harbor and Cabrillo Boulevard beaches.

The city is moving forward with a removable wooden boardwalk in front of the building that heads toward the ocean onto the sand.

It will be portable so it can be taken out during storms and flat so vehicles can drive over it, planners said.

More bike parking will be installed, both with the traditional hitching posts and a “corral” for 28 bikes near the building, as well as beach showers and foot wash poles.

The project will include “bird deterrents” to keep seagulls off and away from the building as much as possible, since they’re particularly drawn to the restaurant on the ocean side.

The Cabrillo Bathhouse was built in 1926 and is a city “structure of merit,” which is why the Historic Landmarks Commission gets in on the review process.

Over the years, the building has served as a dance hall, wedding venue, temporary housing for servicemen during World War II, event center and a youth center, according to Zachary.

There wouldn’t be changes to the patio dining area that exists now and the playground — which was deemed unsafe and fenced off — will be replaced in the same area.

City staff estimated the total cost of the work at about $12 million, and the City Council allocated $1 million for project design last year.

Most of the project will be paid for with $9.1 million in Redevelopment Agency bond funds that were approved before the RDA was dissolved by the state.

The city launched a fundraising campaign last July to get the rest of the money.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Proposed plans for the Cabrillo Bathhouse renovation include adding a wooden boardwalk in front of the building and out onto the beach. Click to view larger
