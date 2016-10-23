Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:10 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Voters in 7 Cities Considering Council, Mayoral Seats on November Ballot

With the exception of Santa Barbara, every city in the county is holding council elections next month

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | October 23, 2016 | 5:54 p.m.

With the exception of Santa Barbara, every city in the county has city council seats up for election this November. 

In Santa Maria, Mayor Alice Patino, who has held the post for four years, is being challenged by former Santa Maria–Bonita School District board member Will Smith.

Six candidates, including one-term incumbent Terri Zuniga, are running for the two seats currently held by Zuniga and retiring Councilman Bob Orach on the Santa Maria City Council.

In Goleta, it's a contested race this year as five candidates are running for two seats. Mayor Pro Tempore Tony Vallejo, who was appointed to the council two years ago, is running for re-election and Mayor Jim Farr has decided not to run again. 

Goletans will also be deciding whether to elect for their mayor separately from the council, rather than continue rotating the position among the council members.

Bob Lingl and John Linn, the current mayor and a former mayor, respectively, of Lompoc, are facing off for that city’s top spot.

Seeking two council seats in Lompoc are incumbent DeWayne Holmdahl, appointed incumbent Jim Mosby and challenger Jenelle Osborne.

Click here for more information on the races in Santa Maria, Goleta and Lompoc.

Buellton

For the first time, Buellton residents will be electing their mayor directly.

Currently, the now-two-year post is held by Ed Andrisek, and running to replace him are retired California Highway Patrol officer Dave King and Councilwoman Holly Sierra, who has served on the council for eight years.

The one open, four-year council seat is being contested by Councilman Leo Elovitz, who was originally appointed to the council before being elected for the first time in 2012; Foster Reif, a city planning commissioner; and Marcilo Sarquilla, a systems analyst.

Carpinteria

At least one incumbent will stay in office in Carpinteria, where three men are running for two seats. The candidates include Vice Mayor Fred Shaw, Councilman Wade Nomura and retired lifelong resident Bob Franco.

Guadalupe

Mayor John Lizalde, currently in his second term, is running unopposed for the top elected position in the city.

Two council seats are up for election and the three candidates include college counselor Antonio Ramirez, sales manager Martin Murguia, and Councilwoman Gina Rubalcaba, who is running for re-election.

Solvang

Another mayor is running unopposed in the self-described “Danish Capital of America”: Jim Richardson, who has been mayor since 2008 and was a councilman from 2005 to 2007.

Two four-year council seats are on the ballot, with four candidates running.

Hans Duus, the mayor pro tempore who was first elected in 2009, is running for another term while Edwin Skytt, who was appointed to a vacancy, decided not to run.

Other candidates in the race include securities compliance analyst Karen Waite, planning manager Brian Baca and technology business owner Ryan Toussaint.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

