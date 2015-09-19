Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:35 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Law Enforcement Immigration Policies to be in Spotlight at Board of Supervisors Hearing

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 19, 2015 | 8:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will hear how the Sheriff’s Department interacts with a federal agency regarding undocumented immigrants incarcerated in the County Jail.

Sheriff Bill Brown’s presentation is at the request of Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who last month asked for the hearing after an undocumented immigrant with a criminal history was one of two men arrested in a brutal attack on a Santa Maria woman in July.

Marilyn Pharis died eight days later while still in the hospital, prompting an outcry about how local authorities handle undocumented immigrants. One of the suspects, alleged to be the main assailant, Victor Aureliano Martinez, had just been released from jail days before the attack.

The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Joe Centeno Administration Building at the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.

In a letter to his colleagues, Lavagnino noted that several state and federal laws, in addition to policies, guide how the Sheriff’s Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement handle detaining, releasing and removing convicted citizens of foreign nations.

Inmates booked into the jail are asked their names and countries of citizenship, with ICE staff visiting the facility several times a week to determine the level of priority based on the type of crime.

ICE’s Priority Enforcement Program ranks individuals in three categories that qualify them for removal based on the level of crime. National security and public safety are the top-level priority, misdemeanors and new immigration violators in the second level and other immigration violations ranked third.

Nonpriorities for federal agents are individuals who have been in the United States illegally and continuously since Jan. 1, 2014, but who do not otherwise have a criminal history.

Local law enforcement officers have said their hands are tied by conflicting laws and other circumstances, including a court ruling that jurisdictions may be liable for damages if people are detained beyond their criminal sentence.

Additionally, authorities say they are guided by the California Trust Act, which requires that continued detention under ICE detainers must meet several conditions.

First, the detention must not violate federal, state and local laws or policies. Second, a detainee’s criminal history must include serious or violent crimes, federal charges or inclusion on the California sex offender or arsonist registries.

California’s county jail operators contend they need a federal judge’s signature on detainer forms, but ICE has declined to do so, saying that is a misunderstanding of federal laws.

Brown also is expected to inform the board about already implemented policies that have improved communication and coordination of inmate transfers, in addition to policy changes sought by top law enforcement officers in the state.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 