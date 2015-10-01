Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:37 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara DA Charges Paula Lopez With DUI, Battery

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 1, 2015

Longtime television news anchor Paula Lopez is facing six misdemeanor charges after being arrested last month for allegedly driving under the influence, with allegations including driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol in her bloodstream and battery against peace officers in Goleta. 

Lopez, also known by her married name, Paula Lopez Ochoa, worked for local station KEYT for decades, and most recently anchored the news for sister station KCOY.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody Sept. 8.

California Highway Patrol officials received a report of a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 west of Goleta, and said that a silver Toyota Prius driven by Lopez had been traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in the area of El Capitán State Beach. 

Ochoa was arrested in a Goleta parking lot, and was booked into the County Jail with bail set at $5,000. She was later released on her own recognizance. 

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced it had filed six misdemeanor charges against Lopez, including driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content over .08, resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer, and two counts of battery on a peace officer.

“It is further alleged that Ms. Ochoa drove with a blood alcohol content over .15 and that Ms. Ochoa willfully refused a peace officer’s request to submit to a chemical test,” the statement said.

Ochoa’s first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2015 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

KEYT and KCOY, in their most recent news reports about Ochoa, have described her as a "former anchor." In addition, her bio has been removed from the "News Team" section of the stations' website.

When asked about her current status with the stations, General Manager Mark Danielson said he could not say anything.

"I will not comment on current or former employees," Danielson told Noozhawk.

Lopez is married to retired Superior Court Judge Frank Ochoa and has spoken publicly about her ongoing battle with alcoholism. She said she was getting medical treatment after a public intoxication arrest in July 2013 and a day-long disappearance earlier that year. 

The District Attorney’s office announced last month that Ochoa’s case would be moved to the North County to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

Lompoc Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley is one of two prosecutors handling the case and filed the charges Thursday.

Though the case will be heard in South County, where the alleged crimes occurred, the prosecutors will be from the Lompoc branch of the office, Foley said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

