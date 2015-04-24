Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:40 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara DA’s Office Honors Crime Victims, Advocates

Annual event helps commemorate National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Crime victims and advocates were recognized Friday by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. From left are Megan Riker Rheinschild, director of the DA’s Victim/Witness Services; CALM Executive Director Cecilia Rodriguez; District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Delaney Henderson, Nora Wallace and Crystal Bedolla.
Crime victims and advocates were recognized Friday by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. From left are Megan Riker Rheinschild, director of the DA’s Victim/Witness Services; CALM Executive Director Cecilia Rodriguez; District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Delaney Henderson, Nora Wallace and Crystal Bedolla. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | April 24, 2015 | 7:22 p.m.

Delaney Henderson was 15 when she was raped by a male classmate.

She didn't speak out about the crime. Like many sex-crime victims, she felt ashamed and afraid.

But when another girl confided in her that she had been raped by the same boy, she decided it was time to stop the violence.

"I didn't want to be in the spotlight," she said, "but someone had to speak up. It's not shameful to be a victim or a survivor. It's shameful to be a predator and a bully."

After Henderson reported her attack, she was bullied and called a snitch by other classmates. One of the attacker's friends made a rap song attacking her with words. 

Henderson, now 20, was one of three people honored Friday by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney Attorney's Office to commemorate National Crime Victims' Rights Week. 

Henderson received the Citizen of Courage Award.

Cecilia Rodriguez and Crystal Bedolla each received the Victim Service Award.

Rodriguez, executive director of CALM, was recognized for her "tenacious and tireless work" with the Sexual Assault Response Team. Rodriguez has interviewed 2,000 children over the course of the last 25 years.

"Two thousand times she looked into the eyes of a child who had been hurt," said District Attorney Joyce Dudley, who recalled first meeting her decades ago when she was prosecuting a mother for torturing her 3-year-old child.

Dudley said she watched Rodriguez make the child feel safe enough to express the truth.

Rodriguez said she is committed to helping children.

"When I was a little kid and silent about what was happening to me, in my family, I made a promise that when I was grown up, I would listen to kids," Rodriguez said, fighting back tears. 

Santa Barbara Police Department Detective Crystal Bedolla was recognized for her investigative efforts prosecuting a grandfather who molested his two grandsons. Manuel Peter Munoz, 65, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the acts.

The victims originally did not want to say anything about the crimes, but they worked with a CALM therapist and the Police Department. A couple years after the crimes, they came forward. 

Deputy District Attorney Paula Waldman said Bedolla worked tirelessly, seven days a weekend, to gather information to prosecute Munoz.

"Detective Bedolla worked with the boys in a way to instill confidence," Waldman said. 

Bedolla said it is a privilege to serve the community. She thanked Police Chief Cam Sanchez for supporting her and letting her do her job.

She said even though she was being honored, it takes a team to solve crimes.

"I am a crime fighter," she said. "That's what I signed up for."

Sanchez said he loved Bedolla like a daughter and thanked everyone in law enforcement.

"I want to thank all of you for putting our victims first," Sanchez said. 

Nora Wallace, a former staff reporter for the Santa Barbara News-Press, received the Media Award for her more than two decades of law-enforcement and victim-advocacy reporting.

It's the second time the District Attorney's Office has given out the award.

Last year, the DA's office gave the first award to Tom Bolton, executive editor of Noozhawk, for his gripping reporting on victims of sexual predator Tibor Karsai.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 