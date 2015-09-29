Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:19 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Designates 3 City Landmark Buildings

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 29, 2015 | 6:44 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday to designate three buildings city landmarks.

The buildings are the Santa Barbara News-Press building at 715 Anacapa St, the Peter Grant House at 1804 Cleveland Ave. and the San Marcos Building at 1129 State St.

All three have been on the city's list of potential historic resources since 1978 for their architectural and historical significance. 

The News-Press building was designed by architect George Washington Smith in 1922, in the Spanish Colonial Revival style.

“The Santa Barbara News-Press Building is significant for its historical and architectural influence on the heritage of the city,”  Urban Historian Nicole Hernandez said in a city staff report.  

The structure is eligible for the California Register of Historic Resources and as a City Landmark for its architectural style, historical significance, and notable architect, Hernandez said. The building portion facing Ortega Street is not considered part of the designation.

The Peter Grant House, owned by Jim and Breva Kreyger, was built in 1896 and is one of the oldest homes on the lower Riviera.

The home is is a two-story brick masonry building with stucco sheathing and a sandstone foundation. It features original intricate woodwork that characterizes the Queen Anne style, Hernandez wrote. 

The San Marcos building is composed of three construction phases. The 1913 commercial building, with a storefront on the north side of State Street, was added to in 1923 with storefronts on the west side of the Anapamu Street façade to form an L-shaped building, according to a city staff report.

The portion at the corner of State and Anapamu streets was destroyed in the 1925 earthquake.

In 1926, that portion was rebuilt using the Spanish Churrigueresque style that was designed by architects Myron Hunt and Harold C. Chambers. 

The Santa Barbara San Marcos Building once housed Woolworth's and The Earthling Bookstore, and is on the California Inventory of Historic Resources.  

