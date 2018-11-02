Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, Santa Ynez Ousted in First Round of Playoffs

Football

It was a rough night for Channel League football teams in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Friday night.

The league's four playoff entries went down to defeat. Lompoc lost at home against Capistrano Valley, 24-7, in Division 3; Dos Pueblos was blanked by Division 5 No. 3 seed Lawndale, 35-0; Santa Barbara was routed at Culver City, 55-7 in Division 7 and Santa Ynez lost at Division 7 top-seed Covina-Northview 43-7.

Lawndale 35, Dos Pueblos 0

A depleted Charger team gave a strong defensive effort in the first half before Lawndale pulled away.

DP, which missing several starters with injuries, including quarterback David Leon, only trailed 7-0 at halftime. The touchdown came after a bad snap over quarterback Albert Alvarado’s head was recovered by the Cardinals at the 4-yard line.

They scored on a 3-yard run by running back Jordan Wilmore.

The DP defense got interceptions from Diego Cruz and Jacob Keefer to keep the Chargers in the game in the first half.

Another bad snap in the third quarter, forced DP to punt from deep in its end.

The Cardinals started their drive at midfield and drove to the 2, where quarterback Jalon Daniels ran it in for a 14-0 lead.

The next time Lawndale got the ball it handed off to Jonathan Watson and he bolted 74 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 3:02 left in the third quarter.

Wilmore, Lawndale’s USC commit, scored on a 10-yard run for a 28-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Dos Pueblos finishes the year at 6-5.

Culver City 55, Santa Barbara 7

The Golden Tornado’s passing game was shut down by Culver City’s athletic secondary.

Culver City took advantage of Santa Barbara’s offensive struggles and roared to a 28-0 lead at halftime.

It was 48-0 before Justin Perez got Santa Barbara on the board on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. The TD was set up on a 60-yard pass from quarterback Deacon Hill to Jake Knecht.

Santa Barbara finishes the year with a 6-5 record.

Northview 43, Santa Ynez 7

Northview’s high-powered offense was too much for the Pirates in the Division 7 opener.

Quarterback James Jimenez passed for three touchdowns and ran for a pair to lead the undefeated and top-seeded team in Division 7.

Northview built a 26-0 halftime lead.

Northview wide receiver Deshon Thompson made a spectacular one-handed catch in the end zone in the third quarter to make ir 40-0.

It was 43-0 before the Pirates got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a fumble return for a touchdown.

Santa Ynez finished the season at 6-5.

